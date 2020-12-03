ST. AMANT — Emareyon McDonald scored 21 points, including a key 3-point basket with 1:03 left, as Scotlandville held off Catholic, 61-54, to open St. Amant’s Gold Dome Classic Thursday.
It was the season opener for the four-time reigning Division I champion Hornets, who outscored the Bruins 10-4 in the last four minutes.
The two area power teams went at each other all night, with Scotlandville building a nine-point lead in the first half and the Bears (2-4) rallying to take a brief lead in the third quarter.
Catholic tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, but Rayvon Smith’s 3-point basket gave the Hornets the lead for good, 48-45 with 4:03 left.
A layup by Catholic’s Dennis Hebert cut Scotlandville’s lead to 54-52 with 2:31 left when Hornets coach Carlos Sample called a time out. The Hornets then went into a stall that lasted nearly 1:30 when Zaheem Jackson penetrated and passed to McDonald in the right corner. McDonald buried the last of his five 3-pointers for a five-point lead.
Catholic’s Ian Cavana missed a 3-point shot, and Catholic was forced to foul with 47 seconds left. Jackson hit both ends of a one-and one and then stole a pass on the ensuing possession and passed to Smith for a layup to ice the game.
“That’s expected of him,” Sample said of Jackson’s key plays. “He’s been here four years and has seen the guys come and go. It’s his turn to drive the bus now. He did a good job tonight. We’ll have to depend on him for a lot more.
“I commend my kids on their effort. We played through some mistakes. I saw some nerves there. They can’t get caught up in being the team Scotlandville was last year; they’ve got to be the best team they can be for the 2020-21 season. I’m happy for these kids just to have an opportunity to play.”
Smith finished with 15 points and Jackson 11. Connor Green led Catholic with 12 points while Justin Bertrand had 11 and Cavana 10.
A basket by Smith in the second quarter capped a 9-2 run that gave the Hornets a 26-17 lead. Cavana hit a layup just before halftime to make it 27-21 at the break. The Hornets went cold for a stretch, missing five consecutive shots.
Harlan Hamilton scored seven of his nine points, and Green gave his team a brief lead with a 3-point basket.
“The game was back and forth, back and forth,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “You can tell they are used to winning in tight games. Once they get control, it’s tough to get it back. They play hard every night. They did a good job of answering every time we made a run.”