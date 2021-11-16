Local teams get a return engagement with the Ochsner/LHSAA Swimming State meet returning to Sulphur a year after two hurricanes forced a one-year move to Shreveport. Some top storylines also return.
St. Joseph’s Academy has won the last 10 Division I girls titles. Catholic has claimed six of the last eight boys titles. Both teams are primed for challenges both familiar and new.
“The points based on the psyche sheet have us winning,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “But that is just the psyche sheet. That no measure of what will once the competition starts.”
The four-day meet at the SPAR Aquatic Center begins Wednesday with competition for Divisions III and IV with sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Finals for those divisions begin at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
Divisions I-II follow the same format on Friday and Saturday. One notable change is the two larger divisions, Division I and III swim in the mornings.
While some teams feature top swimmers who dominate their events, St. Joseph’s represents a different scenario. The Redstickers do not have a swimmer seeded first in a race and will again rely on their depth.
Just as Catholic battles Jesuit and others, including another local team, Baton Rouge High, SJA faces annual tests from Mandeville, Dominican and Mt. Carmel.
“I know we are all excited to be back in Sulphur and have parents and fans in the stands to watch the races,” SJA coach Ali Buchart said. “I tell the girls every year that the target on our back gets bigger and they respond to that. We know the competition is coming for us and I believe we are ready for that.”
The Division III-IV competition also includes its share of possibilities. Episcopal’s girls were second and U-High was third among the Division III boys teams and returns record-setter Chris Richardson in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang also was a record-setter in the boys sprints and freshman Rylee Simoneaux helps lead the EHS girls. In Division IV, Dunham was a fourth-place finisher a year ago. The Tigers’ Tiago Faleiros set a record in the 100 breaststroke at the CCSL Championships.
Ochsner/LHSAA State Swim meet
At Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatic Center
Divisions III-IV
Wednesday
Division III preliminary races: 9:30 a.m.
Division IV preliminary races: 4 p.m.
Thursday
Division III finals: 9 a.m.
Division IV finals: 3 p.m.
Divisions I-II
Friday
Division I preliminary races: 9:30 a.m.
Division II preliminary races: 4 p.m.
Division I finals: 9 a.m.
Division II finals: 3 p.m.