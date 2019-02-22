GONZALES — East Ascension has had its ups and downs throughout the season, but the Spartans got the team effort they’ve been looking for in Friday’s Class 5A bi-district 59-41 victory over Denham Springs.
Three players scored in double figures, led by Cam Carter with 18 points as the Spartans took control in the second quarter. East Ascension (20-16) moves on to the regional round to play No. 7 seed Dutchtown, a 67-55 winner over Captain Shreve.
Steve McBride had 16 points, Javon Carter 10 and Hobert Grayson eight. Cam Carter had eight points in an 11-0 run that put the Spartans in control, 26-15. The defensive effort was just as good as the Spartans held the Yellow Jackets (18-17) to 5-of-20 shooting in the first half.
“We have a good mixture of kids, all can do different things,” Spartans coach Tyler Turner said. “Tonight it seemed like we came together. Everybody was playing for each other and not individually. I was proud of the effort on both ends.
“Defensively we were locked in, helping each other out. If somebody got beat, we had help-side (defense) coming, and played good initial defense on the ball. If we can do that, no telling how far we can go.”
Grayson scored EA’s first eight points, and the game stayed close with cold shooting on both sides. East Ascension got it going quickly in the second quarter. McBride hit a 3-point shot to start the 11-0 run, and Cam Carter finished it with a driving layup.
Denham Springs made a run behind Micah Banks with 5-of-9 shooting in the third quarter, cutting the 13-point halftime deficit to 36-30 on a basket by Banks. But Javon Carter scored four quick points in a 6-0 run to start the fourth period and the visitors never got closer than 11.
Banks led all scorers with 20 points and D.J. Williams added 10.
“The thing that plagued us all year long is we’re not a very good shooting team,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “When you’ve got to come on the road for a playoff game you have to be able to limit their opportunities. I thought they offensive rebounded the ball extremely well and then they started making shots and we couldn’t answer.
“We wanted to try and make them play a slower pace, and we wanted to try to get to the rim. They’re athletic. We missed some shots at the rim, and when you do that you start thinking about it. They’d come down and get right to our rim, so we had to go zone. Then they started making shots.”