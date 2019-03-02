INDIANAPOLIS — Jazz Ferguson had to flash just two fingers to tell a reporter the number of stop lights in St. Francisville.
Other than a couple trips to New Orleans, Ferguson hasn't ventured to many cities bigger than his small hometown.
So the Northwestern State wide receiver found himself in awe of Indianapolis this week, where he is attending the NFL combine.
"It's a different experience," Ferguson said. "I've never seen a train running through the middle of the city or a steak place on every corner."
For Ferguson, who decided to enter the NFL draft a year early, this week's combine is yet another reminder of just how far he has come. And that's not just the 800 or so miles from his hometown near Baton Rouge to the midwest this week.
It's also just how far he's come, period. He went from a highly recruited star at West Feliciana High School who began his career at LSU in 2015 before being dismissed from the Tigers as a sophomore for disciplinary reasons.
"There was a point and time where I thought I wasn't going to be able to get back in college actually," Ferguson said. "When I got suspended indefinitely, I wasn't the same guy because I was passionate about football and I wasn't able to play football."
Ferguson caught just two passes at LSU. None his first year; two in his abbreviated sophomore season.
"Against Missouri," he said, remembering his lone highlights as a Tiger. "I left academically ineligible, so there weren't many teams that were interested. When no coaches contacted me, the reality hit that I might not be able to get in school."
Northwestern State gave him a chance. He wasn't on scholarship in Natchitoches that first year, when he had to sit out. So he'd often go home from school and work at a catering company to help pay his tuition.
The NFL coaches have asked Ferguson about those early red flags in his career over and over this week. He says they are a thing of the past.
"Jazz has matured," Ferguson said about himself. "He's not that same guy. He hung around the wrong guys at the beginning of his college career."
Teammate Jared West, a running back at Northwestern State, has seen Ferguson's transformation.
"His work ethic and determination is what drove him to become one of if not the best Demons receivers," West said. "From hosting visits to studying plays together, I watched the growth and I know exactly what he will do at the next level and I can't wait for the rest of the world to see the same thing we saw for two years."
Ferguson, in his lone season playing for the Demons, caught 66 passes for a school record 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to earning All-America honors. Thoe lofty numbers, coupled with a 6-foot-4, 227-pound frame, were enough to make Ferguson decide to give up his senior season.
"I was blessed to have a great year," Ferguson said. "My foot was halfway in the door, so why not kick the rest of it in?"
He's a deep threat with strong hands and an ability to run after the catch.
Ferguson is one of two people in his household looking to land in the NFL. His brother Jaylon, a defensive end at Louisiana Tech, will likely hear his name called before Jazz. Jaylon set the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, surpassing the mark previously held by Terrell Suggs.
Jaylon was originally invited to participate in the combine, but the invite was rescinded when the NFL found out the older Ferguson had a misdemeanor charge because of a fight before his freshman year in college.
Jaylon was allowed to attend the combine for medical tests and interviews with teams but didn't get to lift weights or get timed in the 40-yard dash. He wasn't available with the rest of the media, but he spoke to The Associated Press.
"I explained that was at a different point in my life. I was 18, and I'm not really a bad guy," Jaylon Ferguson said. "As I explained the story, I think a lot of people understood."
Jazz Ferguson, who ran a 4.45 in the 40 on Saturday, wished his brother could have been in Indy the entire week. But he relished the brief time they were both in town.
"I wouldn't say he was upset, but it's tough with all he accomplished in college and he wasn't able to do any field work," Jazz Ferguson said. "It was still an experience, though. Especially coming from Louisiana."