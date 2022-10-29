The hay is in the barn. You gotta dance with the one who brought you.
To be the best, you have to beat the best.
People love season-ending sports cliché quotes like these. But you know what is even better? Ending a high school football regular season with major matchups after a full season of work.
Baton Rouge has got them — starting with Catholic High (8-1, 4-0) traveling to Zachary (7-1, 4-0) for a game that will decide the District 4-5A title Thursday night.
Then on Friday, the area’s last two unbeaten teams, Plaquemine (9-0, 7-0) hosts West Feliciana (9-0, 7-0) to decide the District 6-4A championship.
Week 10 of the LHSAA’s regular season will decide district titles and finalize those all-important power rating ahead of the playoff pairings announcement on Nov. 6.
Perhaps more important, these finales may provide insight into how some teams will fare in the playoffs.
There is a lot to unpack here. So, let’s start with Catholic-Zachary.
The last time the two teams met was in 2018 and it was a doozy. Catholic won 31-30 on a two-point conversion pass from Gregory Martin to Forrest Roy with 22 seconds remaining. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 then just as they are now.
This Thursday night contest is different for reasons other than the passage of time and the 4-5A ramifications. The game pays homage to a rivalry lost, Redemptorist vs. Parkview Baptist. That game was always played on a Week 10 Thursday night.
Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. was a PBS running back who played in it. Zachary coach David Brewerton, a Catholic High graduate, was an assistant at Redemptorist when the series began. Brewerton (100-16) won his 100th game at Zachary Friday night.
Also of note, LSU commitment Shelton Sampson of Catholic is the son of Redemptorist RB Shelton Sr. who also played in the old rivalry.
And then there is West Feliciana at Plaquemine.
The strength factor in 6-4A is among the reasons why these two teams have not gotten as much respect as they should have.
West Feliciana also is new to Class 4A. Plaquemine having unknowns, including a new coach Drey Trosclair, factored in too. Unlike Catholic-Zachary, these two teams have little in common.
A test of how good these teams are begins this week, ahead of the playoff pairings release. A look at Destrehan’s resounding win over East St. John in Week 9 is a reminder that all unbeaten records and matchups are not equal.
The stakes are high for other teams, too.
St. James (8-1, 3-0) puts its eight-game win streak on the line. The Wildcats travel to E.D. White (8-1, 3-0) for a District 8-3A matchup that also features two top 10 teams. Lutcher (8-1, 5-0) can wrap up the 7-4A crown with a home win over Ellender (5-4, 4-1).
Teams not playing for a district title look to solidify their playoff standing. Put Woodlawn (4-5, 2-2) and Scotlandville (5-4, 2-2) in that group.
Sure, the 4-5A game at Scotlandville will be a QB showcase that features LSU commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Scotlandville’s C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett.
The former youth sports teammates are coming from opposite ends of the spectrum. The Hornets look to retool after a loss to Catholic. Woodlawn is coming off a win. Are they evenly matched? We will find out Friday.
Parkview Baptist (8-1, 4-1) is off to its best start under coach Stefan LeFors. The Eagles’ lone loss in 6-3A was Madison Prep (6-3, 5-0), which plays winless Collegiate Baton Rouge.
PBS hosts University (6-3, 4-1) Friday for the most meaningful game they have played against each other in more than five years. Both teams will be part of the competitive Division III select bracket.
How do the Eagles match up? It is a chance for PBS to alter perception and a power rating. Or for U-High to assert dominance.
Of course, Week 10 wins are no guarantee of postseason success. But they may be a step in the right direction.