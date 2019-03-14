BRUSLY — The ability to hit throughout the lineup is a plus for baseball teams.
Eight players had hits for The Dunham School on Thursday afternoon as the Tigers smashed 11 hits and defeated Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee 10-3 in the Ascension Catholic Baseball tournament.
Dunham (12-1) scored three runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Jacob Lim (3-0) scattered eight hits in a complete game.
“We generally swing the bats fairly well and have quality from the top to the bottom of the lineup,” Dunham coach Sham Gabehart said. “Jacob Lim didn’t have good command early and hit some batters. He settled down in the third inning and found his command.
"When Lim pitches he forces a lot of grounders and our defense played pretty good, especially Kobe Semien at third and Reed Godberry at shortstop.”
CHSPC (10-3) sent four pitchers to the mound. Nick Carriere (0-1) took the loss in his first action of the season. Carriere exited in the top of the fourth after walking two batters to load the bases.
Chayse Buriege came on in relief and struck out the first and fourth batter he faced. Nic Suirre had a sacrifice RBI and Godberry doubled to drive in two runs in between as Dunham led 7-0.
The Hornets scored two runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth. Micah Cifreo had an infield sacrifice and Logan Brown a single to drive in runs.
Dunham came back with three runs on one hit in the top of the sixth. CHSPC had four walks and a hit batter in the inning.
“We were down some arms today, so I was proud of my guys,” CHSPC coach Drew Leonard said. “Nick Carriere did extremely well for not throwing any this year. It was a pretty clean game on defense. We don’t have any seniors this year, so we’re trying to find our leadership and team identity.
“Dunham is a high-talent team with a lot of guys who can swing it. You can’t afford any mistakes against Dunham.”
Godberry, Jackson Boone and James Calliouet had two hits each for Dunham. Micah Cifreo and Colin Grezaffi had two hits for CHSPC. Cifreo had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Dunham, a Division III semifinalist last season, battles Division IV champion Ascension Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ascension Catholic.
“We know it’ll be a tough game with Ascension Catholic as they have everybody back,” Gabehart said.