Former Slaughter Community Charter head football coach Devyn Baker has completed the move for one Class 1A school to another. Baker has been hired as the defensive coordinator and head boys track coach at Southern Lab.
While at Slaughter, Baker helped the Knights move from subvarsity to varsity competition and into their own school-based stadium.He resigned as Slaughter's coach in May.
Interestingly, Southern Lab and Slaughter are both set to compete in District 6-1A together this fall.
Alumni report
Former Port Allen High basketball star Ishmael Lane of Northwestern State has signed with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, a team that plays in Japan’s top professional league.
Lane led the Southland Conference in rebounding as a senior, averaging 11.3 per game. He finished his Northwestern career with 1,467 points, which ranks ninth, and 842 rebounds, a total ranks eight, on the Demons’ all-time. Lane’s 169 blocked shots is third best in school history.
• Former East St. John and Tara High player Damonte Coxie of Memphis is part of the preseason Biletnikoff watch list for wide receivers. Coxie caught 72 passes for 1,174 yards and seven touchdowns last fall as a redshirt sophomore.
Another notable name on the Biletnikoff list is LSU receiver Justin Jefferson, a former Destrehan star.
Job openings
East Ascension seeks a head softball coach. The deadline to apply is noon Tuesday. Applicants can fill out an online form at https://jobs.apsb.org/ap/applicant/login.php.
For additional information, contact EAHS Athletic Director Darnell Lee at darnell.lee@apsb.org.
• Central seeks a coach certified to teach social studies to work as an assistant coach in multiple sports. Positions in a variety of sports are available. Contact Central Athletic Director Sid Edwards at eedwards@centralcss.org.
• Tara needs to fill multiple coaching spots. The Trojans seek a head coach for boys/girls cross country, an assistant softball coach, a head and an assistant coach for wrestling and a head baseball coach. Contact Tara Athletic Director Barry Jackson at BJackson57@ebrschools.org.