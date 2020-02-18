Boys basketball
Broadmoor 61, Tara 60
Tara 9 16 19 16-60
Broadmoor 17 16 18 10-61
SCORING: BROADMOOR: T. Vaughn 17, J. Jackson 17, J. Powell 9, D. Frank 6, D. Thompson 2, C. Bynum 2, D. Patin 2, G. Nunez 2; TARA: T. Moton 21, J. Williams 10, J. Saner 9, E. Williams 5, J. Collins 5, J. Chapman 4, A.Knighton 3, G, Johnson 3
3-POINT GOALS: Broadmoor 1 ( Jackson); Tara 3 ( Moton, Knighton, Williams)
Records: Broadmoor: 14-18, Tara 5-21
JUNIOR VARSITY: n/a
Central 57, Zachary 47
Zachary 8 10 9 20-47
Central 16 15 10 16-57
SCORING: ZACHARY: Dylan Jackson 11, Shawn Moore 10, Jeremiah Hollins 8, Brandon Rodgers 8, Jordan DeCuir 7, Kyree Davis 2, Wayne West 1; CENTRAL: Rylen Walker 20, Malik Hillard 11, Jovonte Witen 10, Nah’landri Stinson 9, Gabe Meyer 4, Juan Banks 2, Noah Tingle 1
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary: 5 (Jackson 3, Moore 2) Central 1 (Walker)
Records: Central: 19-7, Zachary 24-8
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 60, Central 40
Scotlandville 86, Live Oak 45
Live Oak 14 8 17 6-45
Scotlandville 20 12 20 34-86
SCORING: LIVE OAK: Lawrence Pierre 20, Amar Pink 8, Byron Smith 7, Darian Richard 6, Ahmad Pink 3, Tae Henyard 1; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 40, Taireon Joseph 26, Carvell Teasett 8, David Thomas 6, Zahmeem Jackson 6
3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak 1 (Smith); Scotlandville 7 (Teasett 2, Thomas 2, Beekman 2, Joseph)
Records: Scotlandville 30-3 (4-0 in district); Live Oak 12-15 (2-2 in district)
Boys golf
at Greystone
Par 32
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 174, 2. Parkview 236, 3. Live Oak 261
Medalists: 1. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 37; 2. BJ Rogillio, Parkview, 38, 3. Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 44
at Beaver Creek
Par 36
Teams: Dunham, CHSPC, Woodlawn
Medalists: 1. John Collier Thornton, Dunham, 34, 2. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham, 35, 3. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 39
Girls golf
at City Park
Team scores: 1. Parkview Baptist 156, 2. Lee Magnet - 168
Medalists: 1. Hannah Smith, Parkview Baptist, 42, 2. Lionyell Stepster, Lee Magnet, 47, 3. Brooke Houdashelt, Parkview Baptist, 54
At City Park
Par 32
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 74. 2. St. Michael 87. 3. St. Joseph, 96. 4. West Feliciana 102
Top three: 1. Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 35. 2. Alexis Gonzales, St. Michael, 37. 3. Emily Haggan, Zachary, 39. 3. Gabby Garcia, Zachary, 39
Boys bowling
Runnels 19, St. James 8
High Scores: ST. JAMES: Domiano Baptiste 140, Chase Roberts 134, Jamal Hooker 133; RUNNELS: Jacob Tate 186, Rachel Hargrove 159, Josh Freeman 142
High Series: ST. JAMES: Chase Roberts 318; RUNNELS: Josh Freeman 403
Girls tennis
Central 5, Woodlawn 0
Singles
Tori Ingrassia, Central def. Katelyn Fontenot 6-0, 6-0
Keely Ana Strickland, Central def. Sarah Kring 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Nataly Filobello/Lexi Posey, Central def. Christion Jones/Julic Russell 6-0, 6-1
Aleece Andrews/Ruth LaValley, Central def. Lillie Hauptman/Ne Vea Canales 6-0, 6-0
Alaina Carison/Margie Chauvin, Central def. Jada Braxton/Kelis Kent 6-0, 6-0
Dunham 4, Ascension Catholic 1
Singles
Kinzley George, Ascension Catholic def. Lizzy McFeaters 7-5, 6-1
Andra Negulescu, Dunham won by forfeit
Doubles
Ashley McCarthy/Anna Kathryn Slaton, Dunham, def. Alexis Turner/Tamey Lemon 6-0, 6-1
Ainsley Jarreau/Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def. Emma Ball/Gabby Johnson 6-0, 6-1
Hellen Watts/Sara Katherine Breland, Ascension Catholic won by forfeit Parkview 2, Runnels 0
Singles
Amanda Blakeney, Parkview def. Sophie Edwards 6-1, 6-0
Kristen Caughman, Parkview def. Zeena Shamout 6-2, 6-2
University High 5, Dunham 0
Singles
Lindy Hataway, University High def. Andra Negulescu 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Joubert, University High def. Sara Katherine Breland 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Lilli Verma/Mary Claire Beacham, University High def. Kalle Lodrigue/Anna Kathernie Slaton 6-0, 6-1
Julia Flake/Macy Bush, University High def. Keely Slaton/Joylee Fair 6-0, 6-0
Emma Kate Connor/Livia Roy, University High def. Mia Jones/Haley Malik 6-0, 6-0
Boys tennis
Denham Springs 3, West Feliciana 2
Singles
Noah Alexander, Denham Springs def. Brendan O’Brien, West Feliciana 6-1, 6-4
Gage Smith, Denham Springs, def. Grant Rome, West Feliciana 6-0, 7-5
Doubles
Aden LeDoux-Casey Wellner, West Feliciana def. Brandon Johnson-Ethan Flake, Denham Springs 6-0, 6-1
Ben Ferguson-MIchael Corfew, West Feliciana def. Ian Crawford-Trenton Crow, Denham Springs 6-4, 6-1
Austyn Mayeaux-Clyde Mabry, Denham Springs def. Crew Rome-Jacob Barbosa, West
Dutchtown 4, Ascension Christian 1
Singles
Carson Hillman, Dutchtown def. Connor Alford, Ascension Christian 6-0, 6-0
Deandre Smith, Dutchtown def. Brennan Pierce, Ascension Christian 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
Abram Williams-Josh Clay, Ascension Christian def. Waylon Stephens-Jacob Luong, Dutchtown 1-6, 6-4, 10-4
Brayden Barnes-Seth Amadee, Dutchtown def. Nick Clay-Ethan Michel, Ascension Christian 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
Daniel Greenwald-William Burgess, Dutchtown def. Cole Duhe-Julyen Dinnel, Ascension Christian 6-0, 6-0
Dunham 3, University 2
Singles
Nelson Stafford, UH def Evan Gleason, Dunham 6-0,6-0
John Melara, Dunham def Nate Kahn, UH 6-3,6-4
Doubles
Oren Gleason-Michael Dudley, Dunham def Hunter Schwab-Chris McNamara, UH 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Kyle Pastor-Hayden Dudley, Dunham def Andrew Moore-Charlie Mackey, UH 6-4, 6-3
David Crump-Lethan Nguyen, Dunham def Thomas Teepell-Carter Crutti, UH 6-2,6-3
Lee High 2, University 0
Doubles
George Youngs-Eli Marshall, Lee High, def. Ryan Gremillion-Hudson Berthelot, U-High 6-3, 6-1
Ryan Thomas-Joshua Moore, Lee High def. Evan Garner-Anders Aldridge, U High 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, (10-7)
Parkview 2, Runnel 0
Singles
Jacob Johnson, Parkview def. Gareth Oram 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Richard Bilich/Harrison Dougherty, Parkview def. Brandon Hall/Nathan Hall 6-0, 6-0
Central 3, Woodlawn 2
Singles
Adam O’Banion, Woodlawn def. Jamarion Johnson 6-0, 6-0
Central forfeit
Doubles
Case Welch/Ian Kinchen, Central def. Mason Watson/Irvin De La Cruz 6-1, 6-0
Aaron Blakwell/Dylan O’Banion, Central def. Cameron Lindsay/Elijah Mallory 6-3, 6-3
Central Forfeit
Dunham 4, Ascension Catholic 1
Singles
David Crump, Dunham def. Matthew Truxillo 6-2, 6-0
Daniel Petty, Dunham def. Sam Melancon 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Oren Gleason/Evan Gleason, Dunham def. Bennett Vega/Eli St. Germain 6-0, 6-0
Lethan Nguyen/Michael Dudley, Dunham def. Trey Millet/Justin Cormel 6-0, 6-0
Mason Pearce/Maculleau Pearce, Ascension Catholic won by forfeit
Dunham 2, University High 1
Singles
Nelson Stafford, University High def. Evan Gleason 6-0, 6-0
John Melara, Dunham def. Nate Kahn 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
Oren Gleason/Michael Dudley, Dunham def. Hunter Schwab/Chris McNamara 6-2, 3-6, 10-8
Girls tennis
Dutchtown 4, Ascension Christian 1
Singles
Mallori Sanders, Dutchtown def. Ava LaCombe, Ascension Christian 6-0, 6-0
Kaitlyn Chase, Dutchtown won via forfeit
Doubles
Skyle Ratler-Alyssa Morales, Ascension Christian def. Lindsey Beeman-Kearston Cochran, Dutchtown 6-4, 6-1
Kylie Brown-Skye Rowe, Dutchtown def. Stefanie Savoie-Madison Hebert, Ascension Christian 6-2, 6-1
Dutchtown won via forfeit
Dunham 4, Ascension Catholic 1
Singles
Kinzley George, ACHS def Lizzy McFeaters, Dunham 7-5, 6-1
Andra Negulescu, Dunham won by forfeit
Doubles
Ashley McCarthy-Anna Kathryn Slaton, Dunham def. Alexis Turner-Tamey Lemon, ACHS 6-0, 6-1
Ainsley Jarreau-Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def Emma Ball -Gabby Johnson, ACHS 6-0,6-1
Hellen Watts-Sara Katherine Breland won by forfeit
University 5, Dunham Girls 0
Singles
Lindy Hataway, def Andra Negulescu, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
Zoe Joubert, def Sara Katherine Breland, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Lilli Verma-Mary Claire Beacham, def Kalle Lodrigue-Anna Katherine Slaton, 6-0, 6-1
Julia Flake-Macy Bush, UH Keeley Slaton-Joylee Fair, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
Emma Kate Connor-Livia Roy, UH def Mia Jones-Haley Malik, Dunham 6-0, 6-0
University 5, Lee 0
Singles
Zoe Joubert def. Olivia Territo, 6-1, 6-0
Tilley Robinson, U High def. Ava Martin, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
Mary Page Wood-Anna Lauren Schwab, def. Sydney Barker-Ariana Tran, 6-0, 6-2
Morgan Rathcke-Jordan Morris, def. Dikomo Lukomgo-Tatiana Magee, 6-0, 6-0
Caroline Vance-Lucy Sylvest, def. Ashley Smith-Darlene Luzaran, 6-1, 6-1
Feliciana, 7-5, 6-1
West Feliciana 3, Denham Springs 2
Singles
Paige Duncan, Denham Springs def. Charlotte Harvey, West Feliciana 6-0, 6-0
Morgan Carpenter, Denham Springs def. Mary Margaret Lindsey, West Feliciana 8-6, 6-2
Doubles
Rebekah Leming-Mary Jane Opperman, West Feliciana def. Alexandra Ackoury-Tess Miller, Denham Springs 6-4, 6-4
Laura Lindsey-Mary Leak, West Feliciana def. Emma Simon-Adrianne Bajon, Denham Springs 6-4, 6-4
Laura Leak-Jordan Verdicanno, West Felicana def. Alyssa Patterson-Alaina Fontenot, Denham Springs 6-2, 6-2