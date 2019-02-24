Family Christian Academy coach Steve Rachal put his team through its paces during Sunday’s final walk-through practice.
Rachal meticulously reviewed defensive assignments with a serious tone, walking with players from one spot on the floor to another at times. As the Flames broke their final huddle, Rachal wryly smiled and said, “Come on girls, let’s go shock the world.”
There were smiles all around as the players headed to the locker room and then the bus for a trip to Alexandria for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
The route to central Louisiana is one less traveled for many south Louisiana residents. The road to the LHSAA tourney at Rapides Parish Coliseum is one the FCA girls have never traveled. The third-seeded Flames (21-11) make their tourney debut against No. 2 Family Community (14-10) to open the six-day tourney at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
“We’re all goofy. We play around a lot, but whenever we’re on the court we get serious and it’s time to play,” Rachal’s daughter Lexi, a junior, said. “I think it's cool that we are the cornerstone to start (this) for coming groups so they can be able to do stuff like this in the future.”
When asked about playing for her father, she adds, “It has its ups and downs. He’s pretty hard core, but we know he loves us.”
As he watches his players prepare to board the bus, Rachal can’t help recalling when he met many of them. When Rachal returned to Louisiana from Texas for his second stint at Class C FCA, he decided to re-start the girls basketball team.
Rachal held meeting to gauge student interest and his first question was, “How many of you have played basketball?” The only girls in attendance who raised their hands were his daughters.
“They had not played rec ball … anything,” Rachal said. “Even last year when we gave them some basketball commands they did not understand them. They’ve worked and come a long way. I know people talk about things being watered down with the split. But for this program being able to go to this tournament … it means a lot.”
The Flames enter the LHSAA tourney as an underdog and Rachal is OK with that. Most of his team is made up of middle schoolers and there are no seniors.
Guard Jamila Smith is the lone upper class addition. Smith’s mother is a longtime FCA employee. She sat out last season after transferring from Baker High. The 5-foot-7 junior has a 50-point game and six 30-point games to her credit. She averages 23.2 points, 7 rebounds and 5.3 steals a game. Lexi Rachal adds 14.5 points and 9 rebounds game.
Winnsboro-based Family Community is coached by former LSU player Terry Martin has been in the tourney the last two years.
“Nobody expected this from us,” Smith said. “And I feel like we’ve had something to prove all year.”