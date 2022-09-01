BR.redstickjam.082722 HS 3702.JPG

Catholic quarterback Daniel Beale (11) hands the ball off to Barry Remo II (2) in a jamboree against Dunham, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

At Memorial Stadium

The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally-ranked OLGC in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.

East Ascension at Zachary

7 p.m. Friday

At Zachary High

Unranked EAHS gave No. 1 Zachary all it could handle before the Broncos won 24-21 in the playoffs. Key players from a year ago return. There is no shortage of talent. It would be a signature win for the Spartans and either business as usual or a reality check for ZHS.

Port Allen at Brusly

7 p.m. Friday

At Brusly High

The 51st edition of an underrated rivalry matches West Baton Rouge teams kicking off transition seasons. Port Allen bumps back up into Class 3A, while Brusly goes to Class 4A for the first time. The Panthers beat Port Allen 23-12 in 2021. Brusly also leads the series 26-24.

