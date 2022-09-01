Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. Catholic
7 p.m. Friday
At Memorial Stadium
The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally-ranked OLGC in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
East Ascension at Zachary
7 p.m. Friday
At Zachary High
Unranked EAHS gave No. 1 Zachary all it could handle before the Broncos won 24-21 in the playoffs. Key players from a year ago return. There is no shortage of talent. It would be a signature win for the Spartans and either business as usual or a reality check for ZHS.
Port Allen at Brusly
7 p.m. Friday
At Brusly High
The 51st edition of an underrated rivalry matches West Baton Rouge teams kicking off transition seasons. Port Allen bumps back up into Class 3A, while Brusly goes to Class 4A for the first time. The Panthers beat Port Allen 23-12 in 2021. Brusly also leads the series 26-24.