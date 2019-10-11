WATSON — Zachary cruised through District 4-5A the past two seasons, winning all 12 games by double figures.
The Broncos' first district game this year was hardly so easy.
Zachary held on for a 21-16 road win against Live Oak on Friday, leaning on its defense to take charge as the offense went scoreless in the second half.
"It's good to come in here and get out with a win," Zachary coach David Brewerton said. "We didn't do a bunch right. To come out with a win, that's all you can ask for."
Quarterback Keilon Brown threw touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half, leading a 21-0 surge after Live Oak took the early lead. But after passing for 112 yards in the first two quarters, he finished with only 139 on 13-of-29 with an interception.
The interception led to Live Oak's final points on a 30-yard field goal by Cole Crenshaw with 6:25 left.
Live Oak got the ball back still down five with 3:45 remaining and threatened early in the possession. But a pair of sacks by the Zachary defense helped the Broncos salt away victory.
Kee Hawkins led all rushers with 111 yards on 22 carries, scoring on a 1-yard plunge for the early 6-0 lead and again late in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.
Live Oak (5-1) lost for the first time while Zachary, the two-time defending Class 5A state champion, improved to 3-2.
"We can learn from this," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. "This one's got to sting, this one's got to burn. But we have to have some confidence coming off this one and realize what can be done at Live Oak."
Zachary scored its three touchdowns on successive possessions to finish the first half.
All three scores came on passes over the top of the Live Oak defense. Chris Hilton hauled in a 37-yarder before Jayden Williams caught a 29-yard TD pass. Finally, Brown found Michael Quiett on a 17-yard score.
However, the Broncos managed only three first downs in the second half.
Hawkins' second score of the night came one play after a 50-yard completion by Rhett Rosevear to Bryan Donahue. That came on the heels of a fumble recovery by Aiden Saunders.