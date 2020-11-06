Parkview Baptist’s defense forced Brusly to commit four first-half turnovers and the Eagles converted each of those opportunities into points.
The Eagles scored on their first five possessions and soared to a 30-0 halftime lead. Parkview added two scores in the fourth quarter to complete a 44-0 shutout of visiting Brusly on Friday night in a key District 7-3A game.
Parkview quarterback Roman Mula rushed for a score and tossed three TD passes. Mula had scoring tosses of 30 and 8 yards to Micah Johnson in the fourth quarter. Andre Haynes also scored two touchdowns for Parkview. He had an 11-yard scoring run and caught an 11-yard score in the first half.
Parkview (5-1, 4-1 in 7-3A) has outscored its last two opponents 96-12. Brusly (3-3, 2-3) was blanked for the second straight week.
How it was won
Brusly lost two fumbles in its first two plays from scrimmage. Brusly’s Josh Westly gained 8 yards before Christian Williams caused and recovered a fumble 17 seconds into the game. Parkview then drove 43 yards in eight plays. Parkview quarterback Mula had key runs of 16 and 23 yards and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:37 remaining in the first.
Parkview’s Wyatt Beck scored on a 30-yard fumble return on Brusly’s next play from scrimmage as the Eagles led 13-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
Brusly picked up two first downs on its next series before quarterback Sammy Daquano was intercepted by Parkview's Clayton Comeaux. Parkview drove 92 yards in 10 plays. Haynes scored on an 11-yard run with 29.2 seconds left in the first quarter for a 20-0 lead.
Brusly's next series ended in punt formation. Brusly punter Jared Tisdale bobbled the snap and was stuffed by Parkview's Zabian Boutan. Parkview drove 34 yards in five plays. Haynes capped the drive with a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for a 27-0 lead. Parkview's Kobi Miller recovered a fumble to end Brusly's next drive. Cannon Cervantes hit a 27-yard field goal with 3:25 left in the second quarter for the 30-0 lead.
Players of the game
Isaac Ponder and Haynes, Parkview Baptist: Ponder rushed for a career-high 153 yards on 19 carries. He did a good job of interior running. Ponder had three runs for more than 20 yards. Haynes had three catches for 45 yards and seven rushes for 19 yards.
Mula completed 12 of 15 passes for 136 yards, and rushed 11 times for 29 yards.
They said it
Parkview Baptist coach Stefan LeFlors: "I was glad we were able to capitalize on the turnovers we created and finish drives. That has been a point of emphasis for us since early in season. Our offensive line played great. We were able to get good positive yardage in the run game. Ponder is a tough durable back. He made some good cuts. This was our best defensive game of the season."
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: "You can't come out and turn the ball over and give them short fields and extra possessions. We need to do a better job defensively as well. We need to be more physical on both sides of the ball."
Notable
- Westly led Brusly in rushing with 29 yards on 11 carries. Randall Matthew had five catches for 41 yards for the Panthers.
- Parkview's Johnson had three catches for 42 yards, and Williams had four catches for 29 yards. Mula connected on his last seven passes.
- Tisdale had a 70-yard punt for Brusly in the fourth quarter when Parkview didn't line anyone up to field it.