Class 5A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Destrehan (3) 7-0 119 1

2. Karr (8) 3-3 118 2

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 6-1 109 3

4. Zachary 5-1 101 4

5. Ruston 6-1 91 5

6. John Curtis 6-1 81 7

7. St. Augustine 6-1 61 9

8. Acadiana 5-2 47 6

9. West Monroe 5-1 39 10

10. Brother Martin 5-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkway 18, Byrd 17, East St. John 16, Carencro 12, Southside 6, Archbishop Rummel 2, Scotlandville 2.

Class 4A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. St. Thomas More (5) 6-1 122 2

2. Teurlings Catholic (1) 7-0 115 T6

3. Warren Easton (2) 6-1 104 T3

4. Lafayette Christian 5-2 91 1

5. Neville 5-2 88 T3

6. De La Salle 7-0 79 T6

7. Westgate (1) 6-1 70 5

8. Lutcher (1) 6-1 63 8

9. North DeSoto (1) 7-0 52 9

10. Opelousas 6-1 35 10

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 17, Northwood-Shreveport 11, Plaquemine 3, Leesville 3, Huntington 3, Franklin Parish 1, Archbishop Shaw 1.

Class 3A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Union Parish (9) 6-1 129 1

2. E.D. White 6-1 117 2

3. Church Point (1) 7-0 109 3

4. St. James 6-1 92 5

5. Madison Prep (1) 5-2 86 6

6. Iowa 6-1 83 7

7. University 4-3 58 4

8. Carroll 6-0 53 9

9. Abbeville 5-2 39 10

10. Bogalusa 6-1 36 NR

Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 22, John F. Kennedy 20, St. Louis 11, Amite 7, Sterlington 4, Lake Charles Prep 1, Berwick 1.

Class 2A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Many (11) 6-0 132 1

2. Newman 5-1 121 2

3. Dunham 6-1 101 4

4. Mangham 6-1 92 T5

5. Calvary Baptist 5-2 89 T5

6. Notre Dame 5-2 73 7

7. St. Charles Catholic 4-3 63 3

8. North Caddo 5-2 47 9

9. Avoyelles 5-2 46 T10

10. Oak Grove 4-3 31 T10

Others receiving votes: Welsh 26, Rosepine 23, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 21, General Trass 3.

Class 1A

School 1st rec pts prev

1. Ouachita Christian (8) 6-1 126 2

2. Vermilion Catholic (2) 7-0 107 3

3. Homer 5-2 105 1

4. Southern Lab 4-2 92 4

5. Kentwood 6-1 90 5

6. Logansport 5-2 72 6

7. Riverside Academy 6-1 69 7

8. Glenbrook Academy (1) 7-0 67 8

9. Haynesville 6-1 44 10

10. Ascension Catholic 5-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 17, St. Frederick 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 13, St. Martin’s 9, Opelousas Catholic 4, Cedar Creek 3, Basile 3, Hanson Memorial 1.

