There was no holding back Catholic High on Thursday night.
Even a 94-minute weather delay couldn't put a damper on the Bears, who rode the clutch hitting and pitching of Harris Waghalter to a 3-1 win over Jesuit in a Division I semifinal at Pat Kenelly Diamond in Hammond.
The win moves top-seeded Catholic (30-7) into Saturday’s championship game. The Bears will play No. 3 seed John Curtis — a 3-2 winner over No. 2 seed Brother Martin — at 7 p.m.
“(Waghalter) is a warrior,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “He’s got the heart of a champion, and I think we got to see that tonight. Every time he’s on the mound we know we’ve got a shot to win.”
Waghalter went six innings while allowing three hits, striking out seven and walking one. He gave up back-to-back hits in the third when Jesuit (23-14) scored its run, but he held the Blue Jays in check the rest of the game.
The game was halted before the start of the bottom of the sixth because of a lightning strike. After the delay, Catholic was scoreless in the sixth and brought on Kyle Hertel to pitch the seventh.
Hertel retired Jesuit in order to end the game.
“It's all about keeping hitters off balance,” Waghalter said. “Just throw what you can throw and let them not hit it. If they hit it, I have a great defense to back me up.”
Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Ben Robichaux led off with an opposite-field double down the left-field line. He later stole third base and scored on Prescott Marsh’s sacrifice fly to right field.
The Bears extended their lead to 2-0 in the third. C.J. Sturiale lined a one-out double into right-center. Trip Dobson followed with an RBI single to left, and he took second on the throw in. Jesuit pitcher Holden Hess got a strikeout and a fly ball to center to get out of the inning with no further damage.
In the fourth, Hess plunked Dalton Wilson with one out, but he appeared to be ready to get out of the inning after a strikeout. Instead, Matthew Reinholtz drove in Wilson from first with a double off the left-field wall, and Catholic led 3-0.
Jesuit got to Waghalter for a run in the fifth. Oddie Aucoin drew a leadoff walk and took second on a ground out. After moving to third on Keith Pittman’s single, Aucoin scored on Will Good’s sacrifice fly to center.
Catholic 3, Jesuit 1
JHS 000 010 0 – 1 3 0
CHS 101 100 z – 3 6 0
WP-Harris Waghalter. LP-Holden Hess
Leaders- CHS: Trip Dobson 2-2, RBI; Ben Robichaux 1-2, RBI. JHS: James Bendeck 1-3; Holden Hess 1-3.
Team Records; Catholic 30-7. Jesuit 23-14