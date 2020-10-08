WATSON — Kentwood scored first, but Live Oak responded by dominating play for the rest of the game.
Behind an offense that held the ball for 35 minutes and a defense that limited Class 2A power Kentwood to three first downs. Meanwhile, 5A Live Oak ran the ball at will all night and rolled to a 31-6 win, its first under new head coach Blane Westmoreland.
Daylen Lee ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Lane Hilbun had 101 yards including a score to pace a Live Oak offense that produced 327 yards rushing on 62 carries.
Kentwood (1-1) managed only 37 yards of total offense. The Kangaroos took advantage of a Live Oak punting error to score the game’s first touchdown, but never crossed midfield again the rest of the game.
HOW IT WAS WON
It was nothing fancy. Live Oak (1-1) found it could run the ball early on, and followed that script until the end.
Live Oak’s longest play from scrimmage was 17 yards, and it used long, time-consuming drives to score all of its points.
In the first half, the Eagles launched touchdown drives of 53- and 67-yards to gobble up a combined 10 minutes of time off the clock. LOHS also finished off a 16-play, six-minute drive with Landon Ratcliff’s 29-yard field goal, and led 17-6 at halftime.
The second half was more of the same. Long touchdown drives, one each in the third and fourth quarters, put the game away.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Daylen Lee, Live Oak
Lee rushed 25 times for 132 yards, and capped off Live Oak’s first scoring drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. That score gave the Eagles a 7-6 first-quarter lead, and they were off and running.
THEY SAID IT
Blane Westmoreland, Live Oak coach
“We challenged the offensive line all week. We told them this game would be on their backs. This group has been through a lot, and we’ve got faith in those guys. Being their position coach last year, and seeing their maturation and growth this year has truly been amazing. Hats off to them and our offensive line coach (Josh Schrader).
NOTABLE
Live Oak had a third-and-goal at the KHS 10 with seven seconds left in the first half. Risking a chance at a field goal by reliable placekicker Landon Ratcliff, the Eagles went for the touchdown and came up aces. Brock Magee rolled to his left and found C.J. Davis, who got a foot down in the end zone for the score with one second on the clock. The play gave LIve Oak a huge momentum boost, and a 17-6 lead at halftime.
Kentwood only had three possessions in the first half, and had the ball for roughly six minutes of game time. The Kangaroos scored on their first possession going 29 yards in two plays to take a 6-0 lead. The series was set up when Ratcliff was ruled to be down while kneeling to field a low snap in punt formation. Otis Elzy’s 28-yard completion to Jyrin Eugene set up Eugene’s 1-yard TD run, but Kentwood only picked up one more first down the rest of the half.
Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee misfired on his first two pass attempts, but went on to complete 6 of his last 8 for 43 yards and a touchdown.