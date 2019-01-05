LSU High School Indoor Classic
at Carl Maddox Field House
Girls
Track results
4x200: 1. Palm Beach Track Club, 1:43.61. 2. Stampede Track Club, 1:45.02. 3. Clinton, 1:45.23.
60 hurdles: 1. Serenity Rogers, Dash Track Club, 8.70. 2. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 8.92. 3. Nile Brown, Archbishop Carroll, 9.20.
1,600: 1. Mary Nusloch, Sacred Heart, 5:19.67. 2. Marina Givens, Ruston, 5:39.55. 3. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:40.27.
800: 1. Liah Collins, Team Quest, 2:20.49. 2. Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:23.60. 3. Morgan Johnson, Archbishop Carroll, 2:30.90.
400: 1. Latasha Smith, Fast Lane, 56.80. 2. Kameron Scllie, Fast Lane, 59.10. 3. Liah Collins, Team Quest, 59.43.
60: 1. Jacious Sears, Fast Lane, 7.53. 2. Kennedi Sanders, Madison Central, 7.54. 3. Victoria Perrow, Archbishop Carroll, 7.70.
3,200: 1. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph, 11:48.11. 2. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph, 11:49.09. 3. Paige Anderson, Fontainebleau, 12:31.75.
4x400: 1. Palm Beach Track Club, 3:58.36. 2. Stampede Track Club, 4:04.62. 3. South Dade Express, 4:05.54.
Field results
Long jump: 1. Alyssa Jones, South Dade Express, 18-04.25. 2. Taylor Walls, Terrebonne, 17-08.25. 3. Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 17-07.00.
Pole vault: 1. Cameron Martinez, Jennings, 11-05.75. 2. Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 11-05.75. 3. Gaby Bird, Fontainebleau, 11-00.75.
Shot put: 1. Zoe Shanklin, Rod’s Throw Crew, 42-01.75. 2. Andrea Watson, San Antonio Heat TC, 37-11.25. 3. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph, 35-10.00.
High jump: 1. Alacia Myles, Edna Karr, 5-06.00. 2. Lariah Shannon, Take Flight TC, 5-04. 3. Keshailyn Cowles, Fast Lane Two, 5-02.
Triple jump: 1. Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 37-00.75. 2. Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 36-10.75. 3. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 36-10.25.
Boys
Track results
4x200: 1. Sprint Athletics Track Club, 1:31.37. 2. Catholic High New Iberia, 1:33.03. 3. Fast Lane Track Club, 1:33.96.
800:1. Jacob D’Aleo, South Walton Club, 2:01.87. 2. Londyn Roberts, New Iberia, 2:01.87. 3. Stephenson Fleurtot, Fast Lane TC, 2:04.23.
400: 1. Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 50.49. 2. Robert Williams, Sprint Athletics, 50.52. 3. DJ Butler, Catholic High, 50.55.
60 hurdles: 1. Deanthony Coleman, Carver-Montgomery, 7.92. 2. Kendal Hammock, Archbishop Carroll, 8.27. 3. Kashii Crockett, Ouachita Parish, 8.48.
60: 1. Kam Johnson, West Feliciana, 6.94. 2. Joseph Laster, Sprint Athletics, 6.98. 3. Jamal Morris, Landry-Walker, 7.03.
3,200: Marshall Buhler, Fontainebleau, 9:51.75. 2. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic High, 9:59.82. 3. Samuel Avants, E.D. White, 10:02.95.
4x400: 1. Sprint Athletics Track Club, 3:30.72. 2. Track Phi Track, 3:31.51. 3. Fast Lane Track Club, 3:32.70.
Field results
High jump: 1. Nicholas Prentiss, Team Xtreme, 6-06. 2. Lexington Hatch, Take Flight TC, 6-04. 3. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic High, 6-03.
Shot put: 1. DeAndre Keller, St. James, 50-00.75. 2. Zachariah Blake, John Curtis, 49-04. 3. Nick Fitzpatrick, Carver-Montgomery, 44-08.50.
Long jump: 1. Reginald King, Scotlandville, 20-11. 2. Tevin Smith, Canton, 20-09.25. 3. Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 20-07.50.
Triple jump: 1. Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 43-04. 2. Jared Jackson, Edna Karr, 43-01.50. 3. Damonta May, Pass Christian, 42-05.50.
Pole vault: 1. Kameron Aime, Maurepas, 15-05.75. 2. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-05.75. 3. Nicholas Russell, Catholic High New Iberia, 15-00.