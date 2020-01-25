At Carl Maddox Field House
Girls
Field events
Pole vault: 1, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 12-9. 2, Emery Prentice, Vandebilt, 11-5 ¾. 3, Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-5 ¾.
Long jump: 1, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 17-5 ¾. 2, Courtney Wiltz, Lafayette, 16-7 ¾. 3, Simone Pierre, ML King, 16-7 ½.
Shot put: 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 40-8. 2, Leah Kennedy, De La Salle, 38-5. 3, Jayden Jackson, Zachary 38-4 ½.
Triple jump: 1, Orscianna Beard, Zachary, 38-0 ¾. 2, Kiara Guillory, Barbe, 35-11 ½. 3, Genesis Jackson, East Iberville, 34-0.
High jump: 1, Alacia Myles, Karr, 5-6. 2, Destiny Mitchell, West Feliciana, 4-10
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 1:47.20. 2, Lafayette 1:48.16. 3, St. Joseph’s 1:48.94.
1,600 meters: 1, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 5:23.14. 2, Sophie Martin, SJA, 5:26.57. 3, Virginia Dirks, SJA, 5:31.45.
800: 1, Laila Jackson, John Curtis, 2:25.51. 2, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 2:28.24. 3, Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:28.80.
400: 1, Makeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 58.04. 2, Jada Williams, Ruston, 58.88. 3, Simone Pierre, ML King, 59.21.
4x800 relay: 1, Mandeville 10:16.81. 2., Lusher Charter 10:29.24. 3, John Curtis 10:30.75
60 hurdles: 1, Markeriah Harris, Plaquemine, 9.11. 2, Joseph Darrione, West Jefferson, 9.21. 3, Regan West, St. Amant, 9.60.
60: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.57. 2, Haven Nunnery, John Curtis, 7.59. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 7.72.
3,200: 1, Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel, 11:40.81. 2, Maddie Gardiner, SJA, 11:49.77. 3, Annie Fink, Runnels, 11:52.90.
4x400 relay: 1, John Curtis 4:03.62. Ruston 4:05.94. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:13.44.
Boys
Field events
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-10. 2, Reginald Poole Jr., Kaplan, 6-8. 3, Damien Trahan, Barbe, 6-2.
Long jump: 1, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 22-3 ½. 2, Anthony Moses, Natchitoches, 21-8. 3, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 21-7 ½.
Shot put: 1, Yaseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 52-3 ¾. 2, DeAndre Keller, St. James, 52-1 ¼. 3, Tyrell Brooks, Jeanerette, 48-10 ¾.
Pole vault: 1. Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 16-0 ¾. 2, Trey Boucher, Parkview, 15-0 ¾. 3, Hayes Thompson, Vandebilt, 15-0 ¾.
Triple jump: 1, Raheem Roberts, Bogalusa, 43-9. Stephen Rogers, Ruston, 43-9. 3, Lawrence Lambert, Carver, 42-9.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Ouachita 1:30.44. 2, Catholic 1:33.19. 3, Scotlandville 1:33.36.
1,600 meters: Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 4:26.23. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 4:26.26. 3, Christopher Cuntz, Catholic, 4:33.28.
800: 1, Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux, 2:01.85. 2, Christian Francisco, Westgate, 2:03.59. 3, Ben Langley, Catholic, 2:05.51.
400: 1, Robert Sears, KIPP BTW, 50.64. 2, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 50.76. 3, Charlie Groves, Catholic, 51.26.
4x800: 1, Catholic 8:31.48. 2, Mandeville 8:34.54. 3, Brother Martin 8:46.57.
60 hurdles: 1, Sean Burrell, Zachary, 8.08. 2, Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 8.13. 3, Obadiah Butler, Crowley, 8.42.
60: 1, Corey Wren, John Curtis, 6.90. 2, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 6.92. 3, Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 6.98.
3,200: 1, Evan Pardo, St. Paul's, 9:59.73. 2, Owen Simon, Catholic, 10:06.81. 3, Steven Mayer, Catholic,10:08.40.
4x400 relay: 1, Zachary 3:22.68. 2, Catholic 3:25.19. 3, Ruston 3:32.47.