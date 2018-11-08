The seeds are the same and the round of the playoffs are the same.
University High just hopes the results will be different this year.
Behind a three-game sweep of Haynes Academy in the Division IV state quarterfinals 25-11, 25-17 and 29-27, the No. 3 Cubs have earned a rematch in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday against No. 2 Notre Dame. The Pioneers swept the Cubs last season.
“Nobody wants to go home at this point,” Cubs coach Bonita Johnson said. “You have to play hard. We came out with lots of energy early on. To be the best you have to beat the best. I know we are looking forward to the matchup with a very good Notre Dame team (Friday).”
Elise Doomes led the Cubs with 12 kills, and Maggie Segar paced the U-High offense with 30 assists.
Alexa Poche’s seven kills were a team-high for Haynes Academy, which finished 18-12.
NOTRE DAME 3, JOHN CURTIS 1: Notre Dame advanced to the Division IV state semifinals for the second consecutive season after defeating John Curtis in four games 22-25, 25-21, 25-14 and 25-20.
Anna Morgan led the Pioneers (33-14) with 23 kills, and Hannah Rosinski had 17. Grace Bernard also had a big afternoon with 40 assists and 19 digs.
The Patriots (23-15) were led by Cici Costanza’s 9 kills and 20 digs from Rylee Fabacher.
ARCHBISHOP HANNAN 3, SACRED HEART 0: Allee Morris had 19 kills and six blocks to help Hannan reach the semifinals for the third consecutive season after a sweep of Academy of the Sacred Heart 25-17, 25-15 and 25-10.
Mikayla Boyer added 16 kills, and Mia Migliore had 16 digs. Grace Lagalante had a game-high 39 assists to pace the Hawks (38-6) offense.
The win sets up a showdown with Pope John Paul II, a program that has ended the Hawks season the past two years.
“I like it like that,” Migliore said of the showdown with the Jaguars. “It should be a great match between two very good programs very familiar with each other. I can’t wait.”
May Manning led Sacred Heart (20-6) with eight kills and Riley Brennan had 10 digs.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 3, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 0: A team plagued by injuries all season long, the four-time defending state champions, behind junior Ansley Tullis, swept past Northlake Christian (25-21, 25-23, 25-23).
With the win the No. 4 Jaguars advance to the state semifinals 11:50 a.m. Friday against the top-seeded Hannan Hawks, in a rematch of a semifinal from a season ago and the 2016 Division IV state championship.
“Coming into this match I was maybe like 30 percent,” Tullis said. “I haven’t hit a ball in about two months. I was released by the doctors on Tuesday to play. (Labrum) still hurts, but I can’t injure myself any more severe, so I just have to play through it.”
Tullis finished with a game-high 22 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Faciane had 10 kills, and Kendall Battistella had 37 assists to go along with 15 digs.
The Wolverines, who finished 23-7, were led by Mia Chiota’s 13 kills and 30 digs, and 10 kills and 27 digs from Sophie Cramond.