ZACHARY — Fourth-seeded Zachary entered the game with a eight-game winning streak, while fifth-seeded Ponchatoula had seven wins in a row, along with an early-season win over top-seeded Ouachita.
The Green Wave flipped what should have been a homecourt advantage in front of a large Broncos crowd by taking the lead early. Ponchatoula never looked back, claiming a 46-30 victory over Zachary in a Class 5A quarterfinal game played Thursday night at ZHS.
“I am completely overwhelmed,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said. “The girls worked so hard this summer doing cross fit to get in shape and they genuinely get along so well.”
With the win, the Green Wave (28-5) advance to play Ouachita again in the semifinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls basketball tournament set for next week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. It is PHS’ first tourney berth since winning the 5A title in 2015. Zachary, which sought its second tourney appearance in three years, finished 27-6 and received some accolades too.
"This team has been phenomenal. They showed a tremendous amount of grit and determination through the year," Zachary coach Tami McClure said. "I could not be prouder of their effort."
Ponchatoula jumped out to an early eight-point lead, thanks in part to a 3-pointer by Madison Gill and an old-fashioned three-point play by Amoura Green. Skye Allen’s layup broke an early scoring drought for Zachary. Osha Cummings’ coast-to-coast drive down the lane with three minutes left got the Broncos closer. But Ponchatoula took a 12-5 lead into the second quarter.
Strong interior play by freshman Ambria Langley got Zachary with five points with 3:42 left in the half. The Green Wave stormed back to take a 10-point lead on Jada Clark’s layup and went on to forge a 23-9 halftime lead.
Zachary ratcheted up its defensive pressure in the second half in an attempt to force turnovers. The Broncos closed the deficit to eight on a 3-point shot by Zoa Adams, followed by an Cummings steal and assist to Allen.
But Ponchatoula started the fourth period with a three-point play by Presley Walls, pushing the lead back to 11. Three scores in the lane by Langley got the Broncos within seven. Langley, who scored a team-high 11 points, fouled out with two minutes left.
Gill and Womack would go a combined to go 8-for-8 on free throws to close out the win. Gill was be the leading scorer for Ponchatoula with 13 points followed by Walls with 11.