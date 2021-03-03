LAKE CHARLES — After Division III championship game after holding off Episcopal 43-36 in a semifinal game played Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.
The Falcons return home to face top-seeded Lafayette Christian at noon Saturday at SLU's University Center to open the final day of the LHSAA's Girls basketball tournament. STA beat Lafayette Christian 51-47 in the Division III final last season.
Brumfield dominated the first half, scoring nine points in the first quarter as the Falcons raced out to a 15-7 lead.
Episcopal scored 10 straight points to get back in the game, as Jewel Jones scored seven points during the run.
STA regained control with a 9-1 run to take a 26-16 halftime lead. Brumfield finished the half with 18 points but was saddled with four fouls in the second half.
“I thought a big part of the game was when Brumfield got her fourth foul and left the game,” Episcopal head coach Taylor Mims-Wharton said. “We were excited when that happened, but we were not able to capitalize on that opportunity.”
STA head coach Courtney Silewicz said she was confident her team could hold on while Brumfield sat.
“I think we do a good job throughout the year of making sure the bench gets ready,” she said. “You never know when you are going to have fouls. You are going to need those players. Every player on the team has a role.”
Baskets by Brumfield and Breanna Becerra stretched the lead to 10. Episcopal made a couple of rallies down the stretch, twice pulling to within five, but never got closer with a series of misses inside the paint and four consecutive scoreless possessions in the final two minutes.
“In the fourth quarter our goal was to get three stops in a row,” Mims-Wharton said. “We got stops, but we just missed some bunnies, missed some free throws.
“Brumfield was great. In the second half we did a better job of slowing her down after she had 18 in the first half. We started running a second defender at her, trying to get the ball out of her hands.”
Brumfield finished with 25 points. Isabelle Besselman led Episcopal with 13 points. Jones finished with 12.
Silewicz said the Falcons are playing well enough to earn another state title.
“Our girls are all involved in something else -- track, cheerleading, volleyball, so we don’t peak until the right time, in the playoffs. It takes us a while to come together.”