PLAQUEMINE — Don’t believe a baseball linescore can be deceptive? Each team in Tuesday's game had five hits, but Plaquemine came away with a 10-0, five-inning victory over Liberty.
How did the Green Devils pull off such a lopsided win in the District 7-4A opener? With solid pitching and by beating the Patriots at their own game with some aggressive base running.
“I think our base running was the key to us winning the game this way,” Plaquemine coach Tait Dupont said. “It was a battle the first few innings. It was hard scratching runs.
“We got clutch hits early to score, but then later on it was our base running. We forced some mistakes. (Plaquemine pitcher Drake Brigalia) has been starting for the varsity now for four years. He threw strikes and we made plays.”
Brigalia (7-2) limited the Patriots (13-4, 0-1) to five hits and struck out five. Liberty had its chances, getting runners in scoring position in four of the five innings. But each time the Green Devils (13-8, 1-0) had the answer.
The Patriots also committed eight errors. Kaleb Gibson (4-2) pitched three-plus innings and took the loss. The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Thursday at Traction Sports.
“We said from the jump that in order for us to take that next step we have to come out here between the white lines and compete every inning,” Liberty coach Phillip Hawke said. “We did not set a good tone. We came out and made mistakes and it got in our heads.
"Until we play an entire game between the lines, this will be our roadblock. I just challenged them. We see these guys again Thursday and have the chance to prove we can compete.”
Richard McKneely doubled in the first inning for Liberty. But Brigalia got a strikeout and a fly-out to end the inning. The Green Devils parlayed a base hit and four Patriots errors into three runs in the bottom of the inning. Gerald Williams’ two-RBI single was the key hit.
By the second inning, Brigalia found his groove and figured out ways to use his fastball and slider. The senior noticed that the Patriots had trouble getting around on his fastball, so he worked in more inside pitches.
The bottom fell out for Liberty in the bottom of the fourth. Plaquemine sent nine batters to the plate against three Liberty pitchers. And once they got on base, the Green Devils ran and took extra bases on wild pitches and passed balls.
Plaquemine's only RBI of the inning came when Carvin Young was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Like Hawke, Dupont reminded his team that Thursday is a new ballgame.
“Look … it was tight the first couple of innings,” Dupont said. “Those guys are well-coached. It could be a totally different game Thursday.”