Call it a St. Amant sweep.
Pitcher Addison Jackson claimed Outstanding Player honors and Gators coach Amy Pitre was selected as the Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State softball team.
“Her year was exceptional,” Pitre said of Jackson. “Through the year Addison continued to make adjustments to her game and she kept getting better.”
Barbe’s Gavin Guidry was voted the Outstanding Player on the baseball squad. Ascension Parish native Wade Simoneaux, who coached West Monroe to its first title since 1999, was voted the 5A Coach of the Year. Both teams were selected by a panel of writers from across the state.
Jackson, a junior, led St. Amant to its second 5A title in the past four years with a 30-2 record and a 0.86 ERA with 325 strikeouts. The Boston College commitment batted .527 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs.
"As the season went on and people made adjustments to her, Addison made adjustments too," Pitre said. "And she continued to get better."
Barbe’s Guidry was 8-0 with a 0.16 ERA. He allowed just 22 hits and 11 walks in 45 innings pitched. Guidry also batted .422 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Guidry and Jackson also won the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year awards for their respective sports.
The softball squad also included Walker’s versatile Lainee Bailey (29-5, 250 strikeouts).
The baseball squad included Catcher Clayton Pourciau of Division I champion Catholic High (.330, 27 RBIs, picked up 13 runners), infielder Lee Amedee of runner-up St. Amant (.330, four home runs, 40 runs scored), infielder Tanner Vadnais of Dutchtown (.350, 44 RBIs) and utility selection Nathan Monceaux of Dutchtown (10-1, 1.86 ERA; .341, 35 RBIs)
LSWA CLASS 5A SPRING CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Brennan Eager West Monroe Jr. 9-1
P Gavin Guidry Barbe Sr. 8-0
P Jake Brown Sulphur Jr. 8-3
P DJ Primeaux Central Sr. 10-4
C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Jr. .330
IF Trey Hawsey West Monroe So. .407
IF Tanner Vadnais Dutchtown Sr. .350
IF Brody Hebert H.L. Bourgeois Jr. .435
IF Lee Amedee St. Amant Sr. .330
OF John Pearson West Monroe So. .370
OF Noah Simon Destrehan Sr. .348
OF Walker Bazile Brother Martin Sr. .424
UT Andrew Glass Sam Houston Sr. .370
UT Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown Sr. 10-1
UT Lakin Polk Ponchatoula Sr. 7-3
UT Logan O’Neill John Curtis Sr. .389
UT Hayden Federico West Monroe So. .333
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GAVIN GUIDRY, BARBE
COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SIMONEAUX, WEST MONROE
Honorable mention
Gage Trahan, Sulphur, Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; JR Tollett, Ruston; Reid Williams, Ruston; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Landon Clampit, West Ouachita; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Jermaine Minor, Alexandria; Landon Victorian, Barbe; Harris Waghalter, Catholic; Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Cale Latimer, Benton; Cade Josting, Parkway; Alex Laiche, Brother Martin; Holden Hess, Jesuit; Ryan Porche, Jesuit; Aaron Lanerie, Acadiana; Chris Kelly, Pineville; Zach Schoenborn, Parkway; Josh Eames; Caleb Little, West Monroe; Lane Felder, Zachary; Blake Fant, Captain Shreve; Harrison Waxley, Airline; Crawford Courville, Barbe; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Brady Neyland, Zachary; Colin Rains, Haughton; CJ Sturiale, Catholic; Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana; Michael O’Brien, John Curtis; Prescott Marsh, Catholic; Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Brenden Zahn, Chalmette; Cade Anderson, St. Paul’s.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Halie Pappion Barbe Sr. .20-3
P Maddie Nichols,West Monroe Sr. 14-4
P Lainee Bailey Walker Sr. 29-5
P Addison Jackson St. Amant Jr. 30-2
C Kirsten Thiels Pineville Sr. .432
IF Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Jr. .534
IF Bailey Henderson Pineville Jr. .608
IF Sara Roussel Hahnville Sr. .551
IF Chloe Larry Parkway So. .643
OF Nyjah Fontenot Barbe Sr. .486
OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Jr. .456
OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Jr. .413
UT Lexie Dibley Sam Houston Jr. .398
UT Emily Collins Pineville Sr. 30-3
UT Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Jr. 14-6
UT Kira Manganello John Curtis So. .388
UT Kai Goodman John Curtis So. 18-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT
COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT
Honorable mention
Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Lauren Cooper, Pineville; Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central; Carla Wilson, Ruston; Ana Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy; Jenna Samuel, Northshore; Madison Laiche, John Curtis; Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Lauren Sekenger, Dominican; Riley Myers, Southwood; Ava Defee, Benton; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown; Parish Endris, Airline; Madison Jolie Lenderman, Acadiana; Rheagan Montgomery, Ouachita; Erin Stallings, Alexandria; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Caitlyn Riche, Walker; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak; Alix Franklin, St. Amant; Ashlyn Shirah, Northshore; Rikki Adams, Chalmette; MyKail Lusco, Dominican; Jina Baffuto, Airline; Brooklyn Brockhaus, Haughton; Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita; Carmen Dixon, St. Amant; Elena Heng, Airline; Madelyn England, Sam Houston; Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois; Sophie Livers, Benton;