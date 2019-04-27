ZACHARY — No. 4 seeded Zachary High School is off to the Class 5A quarterfinals after sweeping No. 20 East Ascension in the best-of-three regional round on Saturday.
Pitcher Zack Farr and the outfield pair Keilon Brown and Jayden Williams led the way for Zachary in a 9-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday.
Zachary fell behind early after Farr gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in the first inning.
“I just told them to stay with the process and the other team has to play a full seven innings to beat us,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said.
The Broncos responded to Fisher’s message with three runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back. Brown and Williams both had hits and RBIs in the inning, and in the bottom of the inning Williams threw a runner out at home plate with a perfect throw from center after a single by second baseman Amarion Walters.
After the out at home plate, Farr took control of the game. He allowed no hits and only one walk, which was erased by a double play, over the next 13 batters he faced. Farr’s final line read two runs allowed on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Zachary added two more runs in the fifth inning and built on its lead again in the sixth inning. Williams led off with a solo home run, his second of the season, and later in the inning Dylan Jackson hit a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-2.
Williams followed his home run by making a diving catch in center field in the bottom of the sixth, and in the top of the seventh Brown added an extra run with an RBI single. The two outfielders combined for five hits and four RBIs in seven at-bats.
“We went into the game with an approach and they both trusted it,” Fisher said. “I think our whole team trusted in the approach today and sticking with it.”
With the win Zachary, moves on to play No. 5 West Monroe, but for East Ascension (21-16) the season is over and so is the high school careers of ten seniors on the roster. The Spartans closed the season strong after starting 3-10 and became the first EA team since 2008 to finish with 20-plus wins.
“I’m just so proud of our 10 seniors,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “To finish the season 21-16, that’s huge for our senior class and big for program.”