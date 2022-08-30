The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts

1. Zachary (10) 0-0 120

2. Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-0 96

3. Karr 0-0 92

4. Acadiana 0-0 85

5. Ruston 0-0 78

6. Destrehan 0-0 74

7. Brother Martin 0-0 53

8. Captain Shreve 0-0 35

9. Jesuit 0-0 32

10. West Monroe 0-0 30

Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts

1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112

2. Warren Easton (4) 0-0 111

3. Neville 0-0 87

4. Lafayette Christian (2) 0-0 85

5. Northwood-Shreveport 0-0 80

6. St. Thomas More 0-0 68

7. Lutcher 0-0 57

8. Huntington 0-0 29

9. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 27

10. Leesville 0-0 24

Others receiving votes: Shaw 21, Cecilia 21, De La Salle 21, Belle Chasse 14, Lakeshore 9, North DeSoto 5, Carver 1, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 1, West Feliciana 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts

1. Sterlington (7) 0-0 114

2. University (3) 0-0 109

3. Union Parish 0-0 98

4. E.D. White 0-0 83

5. Madison Prep 0-0 75

6. St. Martinville 0-0 71

7. Amite 0-0 65

8. Lake Charles Prep 0-0 44

9. Abbeville 0-0 33

10. Church Point 0-0 30

Others receiving votes: St. James 28, Iowa 20, Jena 9, Westlake 1.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts

1. Many (9) 0-0 119

2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 0-0 109

3. Newman 0-0 89

4. Notre Dame 0-0 86

5. Oak Grove 0-0 77

6. Dunham 0-0 56

7. Avoyelles 0-0 53

8. Calvary Baptist 0-0 37

9. Mangham 0-0 32

10. North Caddo 0-0 30

Others receiving votes: Loreauville 24, Rosepine 17, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 13, Ascension Episcopal 11, General Trass 10, East Feliciana 7, Franklin 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 4, Welsh 2.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts

1. Homer (7) 0-0 115

2. Ouachita Christian (2) 0-0 109

3. Southern Lab (1) 0-0 92

4. Logansport 0-0 73

5. Kentwood 0-0 69

6. Opelousas Catholic 0-0 59

7. St. Frederick 0-0 55

8. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 51

9. Haynesville 0-0 45

10. Riverside Academy 0-0 29

Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic 24, Cedar Creek 13, St. Mary’s 13, St. Martin’s 10, Basile 10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Oberlin 1.

