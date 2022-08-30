The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts
1. Zachary (10) 0-0 120
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-0 96
3. Karr 0-0 92
4. Acadiana 0-0 85
5. Ruston 0-0 78
6. Destrehan 0-0 74
7. Brother Martin 0-0 53
8. Captain Shreve 0-0 35
9. Jesuit 0-0 32
10. West Monroe 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts
1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112
2. Warren Easton (4) 0-0 111
3. Neville 0-0 87
4. Lafayette Christian (2) 0-0 85
5. Northwood-Shreveport 0-0 80
6. St. Thomas More 0-0 68
7. Lutcher 0-0 57
8. Huntington 0-0 29
9. Vandebilt Catholic 0-0 27
10. Leesville 0-0 24
Others receiving votes: Shaw 21, Cecilia 21, De La Salle 21, Belle Chasse 14, Lakeshore 9, North DeSoto 5, Carver 1, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 1, West Feliciana 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts
1. Sterlington (7) 0-0 114
2. University (3) 0-0 109
3. Union Parish 0-0 98
4. E.D. White 0-0 83
5. Madison Prep 0-0 75
6. St. Martinville 0-0 71
7. Amite 0-0 65
8. Lake Charles Prep 0-0 44
9. Abbeville 0-0 33
10. Church Point 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: St. James 28, Iowa 20, Jena 9, Westlake 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts
1. Many (9) 0-0 119
2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 0-0 109
3. Newman 0-0 89
4. Notre Dame 0-0 86
5. Oak Grove 0-0 77
6. Dunham 0-0 56
7. Avoyelles 0-0 53
8. Calvary Baptist 0-0 37
9. Mangham 0-0 32
10. North Caddo 0-0 30
Others receiving votes: Loreauville 24, Rosepine 17, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 13, Ascension Episcopal 11, General Trass 10, East Feliciana 7, Franklin 5, Jonesboro-Hodge 4, Welsh 2.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts
1. Homer (7) 0-0 115
2. Ouachita Christian (2) 0-0 109
3. Southern Lab (1) 0-0 92
4. Logansport 0-0 73
5. Kentwood 0-0 69
6. Opelousas Catholic 0-0 59
7. St. Frederick 0-0 55
8. Vermilion Catholic 0-0 51
9. Haynesville 0-0 45
10. Riverside Academy 0-0 29
Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic 24, Cedar Creek 13, St. Mary’s 13, St. Martin’s 10, Basile 10, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Oberlin 1.