ELLENDER
AT LUTCHER
7 p.m.
The Bulldogs (7-1) are ranked seventh in their move back up to the Class 4A ranks and can wrap up the 7-4A title with a victory over Ellender. Lutcher has a six-game winning streak. Another number to know is 44 — the combined total of rushing/passing TDs by QB Dwayne Winfield.
UNIVERSITY
AT PARKVIEW BAPTIST
7 p.m.
Both teams have a loss in District 6-3A, so this is about prepping for postseason success in the LHSAA’s powerful new select Division III. Fifth-ranked U-High is a known commodity with a 2021 title and lots of new faces. PBS can add to its credibility with success in this game.
WEST FELICIANA
AT PLAQUEMINE
7 p.m. at Canova Stadium-PHS
Two unbeaten teams deciding a district title in Week 10 … does it get any better than this for high school football in Louisiana? Both District 6-4A teams are blessed with speed and athleticism. Dual threat QBs Joel Rogers of WFHS and Plaquemine’s Mike Mitchell will be fun to watch.