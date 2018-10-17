The rematch between Lee High and Live Oak in Division II, District 4 volleyball looked intriguing.
Live Oak played the Patriots so close and nearly won the second set in the first round of district play.
After fending off a first-set challenge, Lee took away any drama by executing at the net and behind the service line.
The Patriots (29-3, 11-0) wrapped up the district title with a 3-0 victory Wednesday night at Live Oak.
Lee won by scores of 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13.
“We are still making little mental mistakes, but we are getting there and you could see that tonight,” Lee coach Michelle Haynes said. “We moved better and we communicated well out there on the court. Those were two things we’ve been working to improve. I can see the chemistry getting there.”
Jordan Coats finished with nine kills and three aces for the Patriots, who have won 19 in a row. Reghan Daniel (24 assists) and Valente Jenkins (eight kills, four digs) also were leaders for Lee.
"I think we played together real well," Jenkins said. "We covered the court and I thought our offense worked."
Olivia Betz led Live Oak with seven kills and six digs. Lee’s defense at the net also was a factor in the Eagles’ .036 hitting percentage. Savannah Nobel added 10 digs for LOHS.
Lee raced out to a 6-0 in the first set. Live Oak battled back and claimed a 14-13 lead. The Patriots eventually took the lead for good at 17-16. Lee took lead for good at 9-8 in the second set.
The third set once again did not start well for the Eagles. Lee raced out to an 11-1 lead. A combination of miscues by Lee and some well-placed serves and shots helped Live Oak get as close as seven in the final set.
“We fell behind early and made too many mistakes, which is something you can’t do against a team like Lee,” Live Oak coach Chastity Sims said. “(Lee) earned it and made plays. There was one play where one of their players went over by the bench and got the ball to keep it alive.
“They wanted it. They played with grit. I guess that’s the thing that disappoints me. We didn’t play with that same kind of grit. We need that and intensity. This is something we can learn from.”