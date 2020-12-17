Who could blame fourth-seeded Church Point and No. 9 Madison Prep for believing their Class 3A semifinal game is like déjà vu all over again?
For the second straight week, the Bears (8-0) host a squad of athletic playmakers. And again this week, MPA (8-2) faces an old-school offense prefaced on executing a running attack.
“Last week was tough, but in a lot of ways I think this week it is even tougher because the stakes are so high,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “We’re one win away from making it to the championship game.
“Each week you advance in the playoffs the margin for error gets smaller And when you face a team that runs the Wing-T that margin for error is even smaller.”
Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday at CPHS, which seeks the first title-game berth in school history. A win would give Madison Prep its second finals appearance. The Chargers were the 2A runners-up in 2016.
Both coaches bluntly state that each team is who they appear to be. In its quarterfinal win over defending 3A champion St. James the Bears had the right mix of hard-nosed defense and offense.
“The thing we have to do is drive and football and score whenever we have the chance,” Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux said. “We can’t give up big plays on defense and if they make a mistake, we had better cash in on it.
“Like St. James, they have a talented, athletic team and a talented quarterback. It’s not just about the way he throws the ball. He can turn a running play that looks like it will gain nothing into a 10 or 12-yard gain. He’s savvy.”
MPA junior quarterback Zeon Chriss has passed 1,189 yards and 17 touchdowns. Chriss also averages 7.36 yards per carry and leads MPA in rushing with 545 yards and 12 TDs. Memphis signee Tyrell Raby has 21 catches for 386 yards and 7 TDs.
Raby also is a dynamic force as a defensive back and a return specialist. Church Point balances its offense and plays both Dylan Stelly and Andy Briceno at quarterback.
Stelly also is a top linebacker for the stingy Bear defense that held St. James’ talented receiver Shazz Preston in check last week. Gavin Richard, who has 3,000 career rushing yards, splits carries with Tylon Citizen and Jalen Reese for CPHS.
A week after facing down top-seeded Jennings and its veer attack, the Wing-T is another formidable test for Madison Prep.
“It’s the semifinals and it will take everything we have to get this done,” Williams said.