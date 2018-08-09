Eric Holden corrected himself in mid-sentence.
“We’re going to be playing at Christian Life … I mean The Church Academy,” the St. John of Plaquemine coach said. “I don’t know if I’ll get that right, but I’m working on it. It was Christian Life when I coached there.”
Holden will bring his St. John team to meet The Church Academy in a scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The 46-year-old coach is back home and in his first year at St. John after a two-year stint at Berwick.
The 2018 season, starting with the Aug. 17 scrimmage, weaves Holden’s past and present.
“I was driving 90 minutes to and from Berwick every day from Baton Rouge and I loved every minute of my time there,” Holden said. “But I didn’t see the toll it was taking on my family … my relationships with my wife and daughter. Once I was home and we got into a new routine, I could sense them exhaling. There is less pressure and stress.”
Why St. John? Because of possibilities, even though SJHS finished 0-10 the past two years. While growing up and coaching at other schools, Holden remembered the Eagles as a Class 1A power. He also knew his high school coach, former Catholic High coach Dale Weiner, was once the St. John head coach.
Any 0-10 record brings Holden back to thoughts of another 0-10 football season — his first as a head coach in 2005 at Christian Life, which is now known as The Church Academy. Three years later, he returned to CLA as an assistant and watched the 18 freshmen he coached in 2005 be part of a Class 1A runner-up finish.
“People say, ‘An 0-10 season, how awful,’ but I don’t see 2005 that way at all,” Holden said. “I learned so much and the players did too. The losses forced me to work even harder to find something — anything really — to help those guys be successful. It made me a better coach.”
In the years that followed, Holden had coaching stints at Port Allen and traditional powers Evangel Christian (2012) and Southern Lab (2013-14) before heading to Berwick, where he coached LSU freshman receiver Kenan Jones.
Holden already knows first-year TCA coach Marcus Randall, the former LSU quarterback. He is impressed by Randall’s work ethic and said both Class 2A TCA and 1A St. John can experience success this fall.
Yet for Holden, success on the field is never the whole story. After spending part of his childhood in Lake Charles, Holden moved to Baton Rouge. He said he had a bad attitude and a set of friends to match.
“I was a public school kid who got the chance to go to Catholic and it changed my life,” Holden said. “The thing I appreciate about coach Weiner and all the coaches there was that they got it. They knew coming to Catholic wasn’t about sports for me, it was about saving my life. I had friends who died of drug overdoses and a couple that went to prison.
“Those coaches, Poppa Bear (Weiner), Don Hood, Joe LeBlanc and Sid Edwards (now Central High head coach), showed me how I needed to act and live. My freshman year I was cursing and telling the offensive players I was going to kill them at our first practice. Sid stepped in and said, ‘Hey, we don’t do that.’ ”
Holden said he is proud to be in the same role for a new generation of athletes.
“It’s an honor to walk the halls at this school, follow the coaches who have been here and do what we get to do,” Holden said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Football scrimmages
Thursday, August 16
Ascension Christian at East Feliciana, 5 p.m.
West Feliciana at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Live Oak, Slidell at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael and Glen Oaks at Albany, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 5:30 p.m.
University at St. Charles Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Broadmoor at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Loranger at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Northlake Christian vs. Ascension Catholic at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Tara, Madison Prep at Livonia, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.
Baker at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
St. Helena at St. James, 6 p.m.
West St. John at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
East Feliciana vs. St. Amant at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School, 6 p.m.
Amite at Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.
Zachary at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 17
Denham Springs at Catholic, 5 p.m.
Pearl River at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Friendship Capitol, 5:30 p.m.
Brusly at Dunham, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. West Monroe at Louisiana College, 6 p.m.
Walker at Comeaux-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
St. John at The Church Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Note: Southern Lab will not scrimmage an opponent; Belaire seeks scrimmage opponent