WALKER — No records needed to be thrown out, but Albany and Springfield showed their Livingston Parish rivalry is as intense as ever in the season-opener played at Walker's Wildcat Stadium. The Hornets fell behind early before pulling away in the second half to earn a 55-25 win over the Bulldogs.
Albany led 20-12 at halftime and scored five second-half touchdowns as it coasted to its fifth consecutive win over Springfield.
How it was won
Albany capitalized on Springfield’s weak kicking game and turnovers to rally from an early deficit. Springfield lost momentum for good after Koby Linares’ 6-yard run gave the Bulldogs a 12-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, a squib kick went nowhere and Albany took over at midfield. That led to Albany’s first touchdown, and the Hornets offense clicked the rest of the game. Springfield had punts of 7 and 13 yards in the first half, and the Bulldogs finished the game with five turnovers.
Player of the game
J.J. Doherty, Albany
The Hornets junior quarterback started 1 of 5 passing with an interception. With his team trailing 12-0 early in the second quarter, Doherty capped a 52-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run.
His passing picked up the rest of the half, as well. After a Springfield turnover, the Hornets capitalized when Doherty found Aiden Castell for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game. Doherty then picked up the 2-point conversion on a keeper, and Albany took a 20-12 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Doherty threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Seth Galyean and scored on a 10-yard-run to put the game out of reach.
Doherty left with 9:22 remaining to play having completed 14 of 23 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He ran 13 times for 72 yards and three more scores.
The said it
Albany coach Mike Janis
“This game means a lot to the players on both teams. We expected a fight out of them, and they came out and they fought. They put us behind the eight bal,l and we really had to battle back to get this win. Our kids responded well.”
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas
“I thought we came out with a lot of effort and intensity early on. We had some opportunities to break it open and extend (a 12-0 lead) that much more. We had a trick play that worked, and then we got a turnover... They put it in J.J.’s hands and they made some plays so hats off to them.”
Notable
Albany has won five consecutive games in the rivalry and will keep the “Battle of I-12” trophy for another year. The trophy features a replica of an Interstate 12 road sign.
Thursday’s game marked the first time the rivals have opened their season against each other since 2012, a season, like this one, that was affected by outside circumstances. The 2012 game was originally scheduled as the second game of that season, but the teams’ Week 1 games were canceled in the wake of Hurricane Isaac and its effect on southeast Louisiana.