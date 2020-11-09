BR.uhighmadisonprep.110620._02_mw.JPG
Madison Prep wide receiver Brian Chatman (21) makes a catch against University High defensive back Austin Ausberry (4) on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

Class 5A/4A

1, Catholic (4-2)

2, Scotlandville (6-0)

3, Zachary (4-1)

4, Central (5-1)

5, Woodlawn (2-1)

6, East Ascension (2-3) and Dutchtown (4-1)

8, St. Amant (4-1)

9, Plaquemine (4-2)

10, Live Oak (3-2)

On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia, Walker.

Class 3A and below

1, University (5-1)

2, Madison Prep (4-1)

3, St. James (4-2) and Donaldsonville (4-2)

5, Episcopal (6-0)

6, Ascension Catholic (5-0)

7, Parkview Baptist (5-1)

8, West Feliciana (4-2)

9, Catholic-PC (4-2)

10, Dunham (2-3)

On the outside looking in: Brusly, Northeast, Southern Lab.

