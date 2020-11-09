Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (4-2)
2, Scotlandville (6-0)
3, Zachary (4-1)
4, Central (5-1)
5, Woodlawn (2-1)
6, East Ascension (2-3) and Dutchtown (4-1)
8, St. Amant (4-1)
9, Plaquemine (4-2)
10, Live Oak (3-2)
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, University (5-1)
2, Madison Prep (4-1)
3, St. James (4-2) and Donaldsonville (4-2)
5, Episcopal (6-0)
6, Ascension Catholic (5-0)
7, Parkview Baptist (5-1)
8, West Feliciana (4-2)
9, Catholic-PC (4-2)
10, Dunham (2-3)
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Northeast, Southern Lab.