At Crawfish Aquatics Pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 587. 2, Baton Rouge High School, 274. 3, Episcopal, 247. 4, University, 234. 5, St. Amant, 206. 6, Denham Springs, 117. 7, Zachary, 103. 8, Dutchtown, 77. 9, Ascension Christian High, 61. 10, Brusly, 50. 11, East Ascension, 41. 12, Walker, 39. 13, St. Michael, 33. 14, West Feliciana, 18. 15, Liberty, 8.5. 16, Live Oak, 6.5. 17, Central, 6. 18, Plaquemine, 4. 19, Parkview Baptist, 2.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, SJA 1:52.24. 2, BRHS 1:53.76. 3, St. Amant High School 1:57.56.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, EHS, 1:54.37. 2, Lyla Roper, SJA-LA, 1:56.59. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 1:57.80.
200 individual medley: 1, Elle Achberger, BRHS-LA, 2:09.75. 2, Caroline Beck, SJA-LA, 2:14.09. 3, Caroline Roberts, SJA-LA, 2:14.23.
50 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 25.14. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA-LA, 25.47. 3, Helen Wang, BRHS-LA, 25.63.
100 butterfly: 1, Elle Achberger, BRHS-LA, 57.71. 2, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:00.71. 3, Riley Roedel, University, 1:01.58.
100 freestyle: 1, Anna Guidroz, SJA-LA, 53.88. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA-LA, 55.70. 3, Keira Carmichael, BRHS-LA, 56.27.
500 freestyle: 1, Emmy Wilkinson, St. Amant-LA, 5:15.91. 2, Caroline Roberts, SJA-LA, 5:22.87. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 5:30.36.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 1:41.45. 2, St. Amant 1:51.18. 3, University 1:52.75.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Simoneaux, EHS-LA, 57.12. 2, Lyla Roper, SJA-LA, 59.89. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA-LA, 1:00.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ava Ostendorf, St. Amant-LA, 1:08.46. 2, Caroline Beck, SJA-LA, 1:09.92. 3, Annie Raven, BRHS-LA, 1:10.16.
400 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 3:40.60. 2, BRHS 3:48.18. 3, Episcopal 3:51.85.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic, 523. 2, Baton Rouge High, 421. 3, Dutchtown, 225. 4, Zachary, 140. 5, University, 136. 6, Denham Springs, 127. 7, St. Amant, 120. 8, Brusly, 83. 9, Woodlawn, 66. 10, East Ascension, 62. 11, West Feliciana, 49. 12, Parkview Baptist, 37. 13, Episcopal, 36. 14, Ascension Christian, 33. 15, Central, 29. 16, Ascension Catholic, 19. 17, Walker, 18. 18, Live Oak, 14. 18, Plaquemine, 14.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:37.84. 2, BRHS 1:38.76. 3, Dutchtown 1:45.16.
200 freestyle: 1, Antonoi Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 1:43.49. 2, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 1:44.34. 3, Jackson Gautreau, CHS-LA, 1:48.20.
200 IM: 1, William DeJean, CHS-LA, 1:54.29. 2, Matthew O'Konski, Dutch-LA, 1:56.54. 3, Harrison Martin, CHS-LA, 2:00.10.
50 feestyle: 1, Jackson DeJean, CHS-LA, 22.52. 2, Jackson May, Denham Springs-LA, 22.69. 3, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 22.76.
100 butterfly: 1, Matthew O'Konski, Dutch-LA, 51.92. 2, Matthew Foret, BRHS-LA, 53.65. 3, Briggs Bargas, CHS-LA, 54.93.
100 freestyle: 1, Sammy Smith, CHS-LA, 47.55. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 48.38. 3, Jackson DeJean, CHS-LA, 49.62.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, CHS-LA, 4:40.31. 2, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 4:40.59. 3, Jackson Gautreau, CHS-LA, 4:53.41.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:30.29. 2, BRHS 1:31.40. 3, Zachary-LA, 1:39.11.
100 backstroke: 1, Alex Cooper, CHS-LA, 52.69. 2, Cooper May, University, 55.79. 3, Phillip Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 56.03.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 58.72. 2, Matthew Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 1:00.78. 3, Millen Fehr, Cent-LA, 1:02.02.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic, 3:13.18. 2, BRHS, 3:20.48. 3, Dutchtown 3:28.84.