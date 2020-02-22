Figuring out where an offensive threat might come from has been a tough challenge for opponents facing a balanced University High girls soccer team.
When U-High needed a goal to win its Division III semifinal played Friday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium it was a sister act.
Senior Mia and sophomore Isabel Hau teamed up to push across the lone goal in the 59th minute, giving the third-seeded Cubs a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Archbishop Hannan.
The Hau sisters outraced Hannan defenders, getting in position. Isabel worked herself free in the middle of the field and found Mia, who placed a shot just over the outstretched hands of Hannan senior goalkeeper Kennedy Flauss.
“I was so nervous going into the match, but I knew I had to step it up for my fellow seniors and teammates. My sister (Isabel) found me at the top of the 18. I saw the goal keeper coming out, so I just poked it over her head,” Mia Hau said. “Give credit to Hannan. They have some very talented players. They are really good and determined.”
With the win, U-High (17-5-2) advances to face top-seeded Loyola College Prep (23-2-4) in the Division III final that also will be played at SLU. The LHSAA’s Allstate/Sugar Bowl LHSAA Soccer Championships begin Wednesday also at SLU in Hammond. It is UHS’ first appearance since winning the Division III title in 2018.
“Earlier in the season, the Hau sisters were playing from a different book, but today they were on the same page, which was fantastic for us,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “After scoring the goal I just couldn’t wait for the ticks to come off the clock. Our girls kept maintaining possession and I’m proud of them. I have so much respect for Archbishop Hannan’s coaches and they have very talented players, who never quit.”
University High beat Hannan also by a 1-0 score earlier in the season at home. The Cubs controlled the pace in the first half Friday, winning the majority of the 50-50 balls, despite going to intermission scoreless. UHS continued to push the offensive flow, finishing the match with 49 throw-ins, compared to just 31 for Hannan.
Hannan stepped up its offensive pressure in the second half, resulting in two second-half corner kicks, but University’s defense managed to clear both.
In the 52nd minute, Hannan junior team captain, Chloe Guerin, took a free kick, from about 25-yards out, blasting it on goal, but it sailed high.
“It was a tough loss, especially for the seniors. We gave it our all and never quit. The ball just wasn’t bouncing our way. We dug deep, but it wasn’t our day,” Hannan’s Guerin said.