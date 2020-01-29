ACA.LHSAAAreaMeeting8.012420
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine address the LHSAAÕs annual Lafayette Area meeting a the LITE Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Lafayette, La.

Day 2 of the LHSAA's annual convention consists of a series of workshops, a luncheon and meetings that start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.

Up first at 9 a.m. is a sports medicine advisory committee workshop. Two other workshops regarding the agenda up for a Friday morning vote and other LHSAA topics will follow. Meeting-room sites are subject to change.

Here is a breakdown:

• Sports medicine advisory committee workshop, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in Premier II room. Discussion on emergency action plans schools have filed with the LHSAA

• Review of the LHSAA convention agenda, 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in Premier II. Executive director Eddie Bonine will begin the session with an update on what items have been removed from the agenda since last week's area meetings.

• Coca-Cola Convention luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in Premier I

• LHSAA: a roundtable discussion, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in Premier II.

• Individual classification meetings: Class C (Riverboat room), Class B (Bayou Levee), 1A (Mississippi Delta), 2A (S. Clemens-Natchez), 3A (Premier I), 4A (Premier II) and 5A (Cypress II)

• Executive committee meeting, 3:45 p.m. (Cypress I).

