Day 2 of the LHSAA's annual convention consists of a series of workshops, a luncheon and meetings that start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Up first at 9 a.m. is a sports medicine advisory committee workshop. Two other workshops regarding the agenda up for a Friday morning vote and other LHSAA topics will follow. Meeting-room sites are subject to change.
Here is a breakdown:
• Sports medicine advisory committee workshop, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in Premier II room. Discussion on emergency action plans schools have filed with the LHSAA
• Review of the LHSAA convention agenda, 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in Premier II. Executive director Eddie Bonine will begin the session with an update on what items have been removed from the agenda since last week's area meetings.
• Coca-Cola Convention luncheon, 11:30 a.m. in Premier I
• LHSAA: a roundtable discussion, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in Premier II.
• Individual classification meetings: Class C (Riverboat room), Class B (Bayou Levee), 1A (Mississippi Delta), 2A (S. Clemens-Natchez), 3A (Premier I), 4A (Premier II) and 5A (Cypress II)
• Executive committee meeting, 3:45 p.m. (Cypress I).