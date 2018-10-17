Javon Carter says math is his favorite subject. He is not fond of reading, unless it involves another team’s offense.
The story of how Carter went from quarterback to tight end and then finally to the linebacker who calls the defensive signals for third-ranked East Ascension is quite a story.
It's one EAHS defensive coordinator Jimmy Zachary will gladly tell.
“Last spring we were running some drills and needed somebody to fill in at linebacker, so we put (Carter) with the scout team,” Zachary said. “I watched him for a few plays and I told the other coaches ‘Hey, he could be a good linebacker.’ At first, they thought I was kidding, but I wasn’t.”
It took a little time, but soon Zachary convinced East Ascension coach Darnell Lee to move Carter from tight end to middle linebacker. Before long, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound junior was calling the signals for the Spartans, who have established themselves as one of the area’s top defenses this fall.
Both the unbeaten Spartans (7-0, 2-0) and Carter expect to get their stiffest test to date. EAHS hosts No. 4 Catholic High (6-1, 2-0) for a blockbuster District 5-5A game set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales.
“They (the Bears) do give you a lot to prepare for,” Carter said. “When I was watching film the other day I saw them use 22 formations in the first three quarters of the game with McKinley last week. It is all about recognizing that they do and then making sure everybody is where they need to be. If we can do that, I have no doubt we can make the plays.”
The fact Carter has been a quick study who plays at the heart of the EAHS 3-4 defense is no surprise to others, including Spartans boys basketball coach Barry Whittington.
“Javon is post player for us, and he was able to get varsity time as a freshman because he knew the game so well,” Whittington said. “He sees things out there that other post players don’t see.”
The transition to linebacker was an interesting one for Carter. He played quarterback as a freshman and was moved to tight end, where he figured he could be a starter this fall.
Credit Zachary and the other EAHS coaches for seeing where Carter would fit. Most importantly, Carter has earned the trust of a talented defensive unit that features senior lineman Deshon Hall, a Louisiana Tech commitment.
“Those guys are so good and so quick,” Carter said. “Deshon and the other linemen come off blocks so fast and make plays. The other part of my job is to be behind them making plays.”
Carter recalls making a key tackle for a loss in a jamboree game against Woodlawn. Two weeks ago, he repeated the feat in the Spartans’ 5-5A opener against Dutchtown. Having a lead role on defense requires extra film study. Zachary said Carter has grown into the role naturally.
“You tell him something once or he sees it once and he’s got it,” Zachary said. “Javon is that kind of kid.”