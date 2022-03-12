This time around, top-seeded Zachary made sure there was no doubt about its status as the top Class 5A team.
Title-game MVP Jalen Bolden led four double-figure scorers with a game-high 23 points as the Broncos ran away with an 84-53 victory over Northshore in the 5A final that closed out the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament Saturday night.
A year after winning the school’s first boys basketball title since 1944, the Broncos (37-3) dominated their opponents all season. That included five double-digit playoff wins on the way to a second straight 5A crown.
Bolden also had a game-high 11 rebounds. Brandon Rogers Hardy added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Broncos in the game played at Burton Coliseum.
Jordan Decuir and Michael Quiett had 10 points each in the win that also gives Zachary huge bragging rights with 5A football and basketball titles in the same school year.
Kohen Rowbatham led 11th-seeded Northshore (26-7) with 15 points, nine below his season average. James Bridges added 14 for the Panthers, who made the state tourney and title game for the first time in school history.
The fourth quarter included multiple technical fouls. Northshore coach Joshua Carlin was ejected with 57.1 seconds remaining.
Bolden helped ignite the offense with a 3-pointer that gave Zachary an early 8-2 lead. The Broncos made it a double-digit lead with a basket and free throw for a 14-4 edge at the 3:22 mark.
Two baskets by Rowbatham helped Northshore get within 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. Northshore was positioned to rally at that point, but a scoring drought of nearly three minutes gave Zachary the opening it needed to add to its lead.
The Broncos scored the first four points of the period, one basket coming on a coast-to-coast layup drive by Hardy. A layup by Joseph Tolis was the only score for the Panthers in the first four minutes of the quarter.
Zachary outscored Northshore 21-10 in the second quarter. A dunk by Hardy and a jumper in the lane by Bolden in the final minute sent the Broncos into the locker room with a 40-20 lead.
Little changed for Northshore in the third quarter as Zachary kept extending its lead. The Broncos led by as many as 24 points and took a 56-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Frustrations boiled over at several points in the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ Fabian Hartley was assessed a technical after fouling Zachary's Decuir on the way to the basket with 4:45 remaining. The two fouls were Hartley’s fourth and fifth.
Play was stopped as Decuir was attended to by the Zachary athletic trainer. The Broncos lead dipped below 20 points only briefly in the final period.