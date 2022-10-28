Costly turnovers doomed Port Allen in its final home game of the regular season.

The Pelicans turned the ball over four times and handed Parkview Baptist great field position all night.

The Eagles (8-1, 4-1) capitalized on those Port Allen (4-5, 2-3) turnovers and scored 30 points in the second half to blow the game open on the way to a 37-0 victory Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium

+32 Photos: Parkview Baptist blanks Port Allen Parkview Baptist traveled to Port Allen in a District 6-3A contest. The Eagles downed the home team Pelicans 37-0.

How it was won

The Parkview defense forced Port Allen to punt on its opening drive. A bad snap prevented the punter from getting the kick off and the Eagles started their drive on the Port Allen 15-yard line.

The Eagles didn't take long to capitalize on the good field position. On the next play, Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston connected with Micah Johnson on a screen pass that Johnson took 15 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game.

The Pelicans' defense kept Parkview out of the end zone for the rest of the half. Port Allen recovered a fumble midway through the first quarter but couldn't turn it into points.

Port Allen also had Brennan Gibson's 46-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty in the second quarter.

Parkview took advantage of another short field in the third quarter on Johnston's 10-yard pass to Kayden Tureaud with 4:27 left.

Johnston threw an 11-yard touchdown to Byron Stewart with 37 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead 21-0.

Johnson scooped up a Port Allen fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown that extended Parkview's lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles added scores on Johnston's fourth TD pass of the night and a safety.

Player of the game

Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist: The junior quarterback threw for only 79 yards, but was efficient Friday, connecting on four touchdown passes. The Eagles offense operated on short fields all night, which played a part in the low yardage total.

They said it

Parkview coach Stefan LeFors: "I tip my hat to coach (Bryan) Villa, our defensive coordinator, our whole defensive staff and the 15 guys that we rotated throughout the night on the defensive side of the ball. They played their tails off and their hearts out all night. Offensively, it was frustrating for most of the night there, especially in the first half. We turned great defense into good offense."

Port Allen coach Don Gibson: "It was just too many turnovers in the end. You can't turn the ball over backed up like that, and that definitely had a big impact on the game. You know, the defense played a heck of a game. No. 7 (Tureaud) came to the game with a whole lot of rushing yards and things like that and we did a hell of a job of holding him for the most part — even in the passing game. But give credit to Parkview, they did a great job and the score says it's 37 to zero."

