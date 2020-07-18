There are people on social media and in other parts of society willing to provide expertise on any topic, regardless of whether they are qualified or not.
I compare it to those old television commercials, “I’m not a doctor, but I played one on TV.”
It is my turn to take a shot at it. I am no professional polls analyst, but I did put a poll together Friday. I gave Baton Rouge area high school football coaches four options for the impending and coronavirus-threatened season.
A total of 41 coaches responded. It was a split decision, as I expected. The overwhelming theme – one that the LHSAA has itself stressed – is keeping the fall seasons intact in some way.
There were 19 coaches who voted to start the season on time, or as close to it, as possible. Another 12 favored pushing the start back to October.
Eight coaches favored flipping spring and fall seasons as a first option. Only two coaches selected option D – delaying all high school sports until the spring.
I suspect a large portion of readers are applauding the results. And at least a few are thinking, “Are you people nuts?”
Maybe. If loving high school sports/football and the promise of some normalcy is wrong, do many of us (including football coaches) want to right?
Unlike the guy who only played a doctor on TV, you have to respect the opinion of the coaches. Football is their job.
They have been on the front lines, conducting health checks, staggering practices numbers to keep groups small for social distancing and handling sanitization chores since summer workouts began June 8.
The fact that their choice was decisive is important, but there was typically a qualifying statement.
“My choice would be to start football as soon as possible if we can start playing games by Oct. 2,” one coach wrote. “If not, we swap the seasons. But if we do swap, there’s a big disclaimer … if the fall season is shut down, baseball would resume their season in the spring and there would be no football.”
Another coach worries about getting players physically ready to play in early September, given the fact that Phase 3, which allows for contact sports, may still be weeks away.
“We can’t start without giving kids the proper time to have contact practices and conditioning,” he said, voting for an October start.
Some people, including some coaches, are frustrated that the LHSAA has not adopted a “plan” for the fall and 2020-21.
Mississippi and Michigan were among the latest states to announce plans over the past few days to start their fall seasons.
Kudos to them. If we have learned anything over the past four months, it is this – a pandemic is not one size fits all. Every region/state is different.
Our “experts,” Baton Rouge’s football coaches, have spoken. The LHSAA is armed with surveys much more in depth than mine as it ponders and finalizes options on the table.
Making decisions of a lifetime are never easy. But yes, the clock is ticking.