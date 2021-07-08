Outstanding Player
Sophia Macias, Episcopal
Macias, an eighth-grader, won the Metro tourney title with a low score of 73. She shot a two-day total of 152 to place fourth at the LHSAA’s Division II tourney.
Most Improved
Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown
After a fourth-place finish at the Metro tournament, Pitre led the Griffins to a runner-up finish in Division I by placing sixth with a two-day score of 167.
Top Newcomer
Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian
Flynn was the sixth-place finisher at the Metro tourney for the Division II Lions and had one regular season match score of 1-over par.
Caroline Covington, Denham Springs
Metro tourney third-place finisher also placed 12th in Division I.
Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael
Placed second at Metro with a 79 and was seventh in Division II.
Isabella LoBue, St. John
Tied for fourth place at Metro and placed 12th at Division II tourney.
Sophie Crespo, University
Recorded a top 10 Metro tournament finish to help lead the Cubs.
Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown
Top 10 Metro finisher helped the Griffins place second in Division I.
Team selected by local coaches