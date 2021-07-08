Sophia Macias

Episcopal golfer Sophia Macias is this year's All-Metro outstanding player.

 Contributed photo

Outstanding Player

Sophia Macias, Episcopal

Macias, an eighth-grader, won the Metro tourney title with a low score of 73. She shot a two-day total of 152 to place fourth at the LHSAA’s Division II tourney.

Most Improved

Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown

After a fourth-place finish at the Metro tournament, Pitre led the Griffins to a runner-up finish in Division I by placing sixth with a two-day score of 167.

Top Newcomer

Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian

Flynn was the sixth-place finisher at the Metro tourney for the Division II Lions and had one regular season match score of 1-over par.

Caroline Covington, Denham Springs

Metro tourney third-place finisher also placed 12th in Division I.

Alexis Gonzalez, St. Michael

Placed second at Metro with a 79 and was seventh in Division II.

Isabella LoBue, St. John

Tied for fourth place at Metro and placed 12th at Division II tourney.

Sophie Crespo, University

Recorded a top 10 Metro tournament finish to help lead the Cubs.

Caitlin Dulaney, Dutchtown

Top 10 Metro finisher helped the Griffins place second in Division I.

Team selected by local coaches

View comments