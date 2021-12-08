It is no surprise that University High found motivation for its undefeated season before it even began. All it took was two losses, and the Cubs have been perfect ever since.
The first loss came in a preseason scrimmage against St. Charles Catholic, and it was followed by a jamboree loss to Catholic High. The consecutive losses provided the motivation for what has been a perfect season so far.
“After we lost both of those, we told each other that we weren’t going to lose any more,” junior quarterback Blake Abney said. “We needed to work hard and try to win every game. We played some good teams like Woodlawn, Madison Prep and Central, but we worked really hard and good things happened.”
The fruits of U-High’s hard work include its first championship game berth since 2018, when the Cubs defeated St. Thomas More 55-46. University (12-0) plays E.D. White (10-0) for the Division II championship on Friday at UL’s Cajun Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Abney and wide receiver Jason Barnes have been the catalysts for an offense that averages 43 points per game, and the individual numbers are equally impressive. Abney has completed 61% of his passes while throwing for more than 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns. Barnes has more than 1,000 all-purpose yards while accounting for 12 TDs.
Cubs coach Andy Martin said he likes the way both have been leaders on the field.
“Those two have been outstanding on the stat sheet, but the stats don’t tell the whole story,” Martin said. “Blake’s been steady, and doing a great job. Jason, any time you get the ball in his hands he can score a touchdown, and he does the little things well.
“They both have had such a big impact on our team.”
Abney began the season in a battle with Hudson Osborne to be the starting quarterback. The two split time in the preseason and in the first two games before Martin settled on Abney, who responded by completing 126 of 207 passes with only six interceptions.
Abney’s best games came against Madison Prep (192 yards, three TDs), West Feliciana (287 yards, four TDs) and De La Salle (242 yards, three TDs).
Barnes showcased his abilities all season. The best example came in a 35-0 win over Dunham in Week 3 when he had a 25-yard touchdown reception, a 95-yard TD run and an 80-yard TD pass. His season totals include 35 receptions for 751 yards and nine touchdowns along with five rushes for 124 yards.
“I’ve executed the way the coaches wanted me to,” said Barnes, who has had more than 100 yards receiving in four games this season. “Rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns, receiving touchdowns — anything they need me to do I’ve proven that I can do the job. I just execute like they want me to.”
Execution will be important against E.D. White, a team whose defensive numbers match up favorably to those of the U-High defense. Both teams have recorded four shutouts. The Cardinals have allowed an average of 10 points each game while the Cubs have given up 9.3.
“They’re very fundamentally sound, and I know they play together as a team,” Barnes said of the Cardinals. “We have to play to the best of our ability if we’re going to win the game.”