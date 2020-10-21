Cole Poirrier is an inch taller and weighs about 20 pounds more than he did last season. His arm strength and mechanics have also improved.
But ask the senior quarterback the most important part to his success in St. Amant’s 3-0 start and the answer might surprise you.
The key, Poirrier said, is under his helmet.
“It's a mental thing. I feel a lot more confident and comfortable when I sit back in the pocket,” he said. “I go through reads easier and see the field better. Another year of experience has made a big difference for me.”
Poirrier showcased his skills in impressive fashion during a 33-13 road victory over traditional Class 3A power Lutcher on Friday. He threw three first-half touchdown passes that helped the Gators build a 25-7 halftime lead.
For the game, Poirrier completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards. He leads area passers in all classifications with 738 yards and has completed 39 of 63 passes (61.9%) with nine TDs and one interception.
The Gators travel to McKinley (0-3) to open their District 5-5A season Friday night.
“You can really see his command of the offense,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “When he is out there, he is that guy … the field general and the leader the other guys look to.
“I do see that Cole is more comfortable. Last year there were times when he would move in the pocket and when he threw the ball, his feet were just a little out of place. He’s got the footwork down and doesn’t panic.”
A year ago, Poirrier was part of a two-quarterback system that served the Gators well. Given that the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Poirrier is also St. Amant’s kicker and punter, he had plenty on his plate. He continues to handle all three roles.
“I’ve always kicked, punted, and played quarterback since I was a little kid, so doing multiple things is not new,” Poirrier said. “I want to do whatever I can to help the team.
“As good as we have been on offense, please credit our defense. They have been lights out all year. That takes a lot of pressure off us on offense.”
Praise for the defense is something every coach loves to hear from their quarterback. However, Oliver said the pressure Poirrier and a balanced passing attack put on opponents is crucial.
Three Gators have more than 200 yards receiving. Leading the way is Noah Louque, who has 11 catches for 232 yards and three TDs. Running back Reggie Sims adds 265 yards rushing with four touchdowns as another formidable target for Poirrier.
“I feel like I am better at using all my receivers this year,” Poirrier said. “Instead of locking in on one or two guys, I know when the first option is covered somebody is open to make a play.”
Poirrier said he has started receiving calls from a few colleges and is hopes he will get a chance to play quarterback in college. Oliver, a former college assistant coach, likes his chances.
“The mail for him is picking up and so are the phone calls,” Oliver said. “He’s a good quarterback, but also a great student and kid. That always helps.”