For University High, pride was the next-best motivator.
Without a district championship to play for, the Cubs found plenty of incentive to cap off the regular season in style at District 6-3A rival Parkview Baptist.
No. 5 University snapped a 7-all tie late in the second quarter on Keylan Moses’ 2-yard run and the Cubs reeled off 28 unanswered points in a 35-7 victory Friday.
“It’s Parkview and U-High,” said U-High coach Andy Martin, whose team won its fourth straight over Parkview. “It’s always a big game since I’ve been here for 13 years. Every time we play it’s a big one, and it helped to beat Parkview.”
U-High (7-3, 5-1) claimed the league’s runner-up spot behind Madison Prep. The Cubs, the reigning Division II select state champions, are hopeful of improving enough in the Division III standings to move into the top eight and earn a first-round bye.
Moses paced U-High’s ground game with 13 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown before leaving after the final play of the third quarter and didn’t return. Quarterback Blake Abney completed 13 of 18 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Granville Anderson (three catches for 36 yards). Seth Gayle (four for 54) also caught a touchdown in the third quarter for the Cubs who finished with 309 total yards.
U-High’s defense flexed its muscle after Parkview’s first scoring drive and didn’t allow the Eagles (8-2, 4-2) to cross midfield in their final seven possessions. Cornerback Tony Burns’ 22-yard interception return of Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston (13 of 23 for 83 yards) set up Abney’s final TD pass — a 15-yarder to Anderson. The Cubs allowed one first down and 11 yards in the second half and 123 total for the game.
“We were able to find a balance of some run and pass,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said of his team’s opening score. “Against a team like that it’s nice to start fast, but you’ve got to maintain that. I’ve got to do better of getting our guys in position to make plays against a quality opponent. We’ve got to learn from this.”
U-High went exclusively to the ground to take a 13-7 lead at halftime on Moses’ 2-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal.
Abney was sharp on his team’s opening drive, going 4 of 4 for 64 yards with a 17-yard score to Anderson on first down.
Parkview answered with a 10-play, 82-yard drive that took more than 6½ minutes off the clock to make it 7-7. The Eagles took advantage of three defensive penalties and Johnston connected with Byron Stewart on third-and-4 with Stewart turning a contested catch into a 25-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.
“We played undisciplined football in the first half," Martin said. “We talked at halftime about making sure we were doing right, and we made some adjustments and our defense played well from that point.”