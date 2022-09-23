With his team trailing St. Thomas More by seven points at halftime of a game that resembled a track meet, Catholic coach David Simoneaux sensed his team could control the pace in the second half.
What resulted was domination on both sides of the ball and a Catholic 49-28 win Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Bears outscored the Cougars 28-0 after halftime and piled up 277 yards on the ground. Catholic totaled 425 yards on the ground for the game — including 293 from junior running back Barry Remo II, who scored four touchdowns.
“We felt the tide turning up front,” Simoneaux said. “The defense coming up with some stops in the second half allowed us to shift our thought process. We put it on our O-line’s back and they finished it out.”
Catholic (3-1) ran only two pass plays in the second half and they outgained St. Thomas More 318-131 after intermission.
The Cougars were led by quarterback Sam Altmann, who threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
St. Thomas More (3-1) led 28-21 at halftime as the two teams combined for 519 yards of offense. The only thing that stopped each offense was turnovers. The Bears threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Cougars turned over the ball twice.
How it was won
Catholic took the kickoff to start the second half and ran 10 plays before turning the ball over on downs. Even though the drive was unsuccessful, it set the tone for the rest of the half.
St. Thomas More went three-and-out, and the Bears offense needed only four plays following the punt to tie the game on a 2-yard run by Ryland Parker.
Catholic took the lead for good on its next drive, which was set up by a 42-yard punt return by Jacob Bradford. Remo scored from 4 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Bears up seven points.
Parker and Remo each added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Player of the game
Catholic running back Barry Remo II: Remo gained his 293 yards in a variety of ways, running up the middle and taking the ball outside. His 72-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
They said it
St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower: “They started controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the second half. I think that was the ultimate tale. We had a couple of three-and-outs and our defense was having trouble getting off the field, and the big punt return from (Bradford) hurt, and we couldn’t recover.”
Notable
LSU commitment Shelton Sampson caught 10 passes for 132 yards and became Catholic’s all-time leader in yards receiving with 1754, breaking the record previously held by Kevin Ainsworth.