ST. AMANT — Thursday’s 5-0 win over Barbe was everything St. Amant coach Joleigh Hartmann could’ve hoped for in the district round of the playoffs.
“This is a testament to this program. They’re all about each other right now, and they did this for a five seniors," Hartmann said. "They didn’t want their last game to be at The Pit.
"This just shows our strength of schedule helped us out and prepared us to try to make a run into the playoffs. I’m very proud of this program.”
No. 10 seeded St. Amant improved to 14-5-1, while No. 23 Barbe finished 8-7-2.
Despite staying aggressive in the attack and maintaining possession inside of Barbe’s box for most of the first half, it wasn’t until the 21st minute that Sadie Bourgeois managed to slip a shot past junior goalkeeper Abbie Craven.
That’s when the floodgates opened.
Just four minutes later, Rachel Cretini lined up just outside of the box for a free kick she tailed into the lower left corner. A diving Craven managed to get her fingertips on the ball before watching it carom past into the net.
Hartmann said that those two goals in quick succession gave her squad all the momentum, but warned against a false sense of security.
“If we have back-to-back to goals like that, then what we’re doing is right,” Hartmann said. “So we were going to continue to grind, continue to try to find the back of the net.
"A soccer score of 2-0 is the worst soccer score ever, because the other team can find the back of the net very easy, just like what we did. I think those two goals were all about perseverance for us.”
Nina Templet then added a third score on a chip shot in the 40th minute.
The Bucs made only one dangerous run in the second half, when junior forward Mia Owens managed to get past St. Amant’s defense before being tracked down by Camille Sheets.
Sheets quickly stripped the ball and advanced back up the pitch before dumping off to Nya Bridgewater who crossed over to Templet for her second goal of the match in the 50th minute.
Bridgewater added a goal of her own in the 68th minute, ending the scoring in the 5-0 win.
For Barbe coach Todd Hoffpauir, the playoff appearance is a building block for a squad that only featured one senior in the starting lineup, and a resounding exclamation point on a year that almost never happened.
“Our whole goal this season was to just make the playoffs,” Hoffpauir said. “After going through a couple of hurricanes, and having some girls not come back, and then not having a place to play, I’m just extremely proud that we were able to experience this and see a good quality team and where we need to go in the future."