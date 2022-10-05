Few high school football teams play their district opener on national television. Thanks to the pre-game hype, much is expected from those who do.
Fourth-ranked Zachary (3-1) and Woodlawn (2-3) understand their District 4-5A game is where expectations and reality collide. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn in front of an ESPNU audience.
Yes, the showdown is supposed to be star driven, starting with LSU QB commitment Rickie Collins of Woodlawn. WHS coach Panther coach Marcus Randall says there is more to the story.
“It’s not going to be just about the starters or the players everybody knows,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “In 5A football, depth is the difference maker.
“Guys who come in for a play or two or when there is an injury have to make plays for whoever wins. Now is the time to put it all together.”
The complexion of the showdown changed almost three weeks ago when Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, was sidelined with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Junior Hudson Spangler got his first start last week and threw for 173 yards and two second-half touchdowns in ZHS’ Week 5 win over Winona, Miss.
The evolving matchup shifts some focus to the defenses led by four-star defensive backs. Zachary’s Kylin Jackson is an LSU commitment, while Tennessee commitment Jordan Matthews commands the Woodlawn defense.
“The number one thing is we have to be able to tackle well. Our rush lanes need to be really good from our defensive guys,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “We can’t get stacked up on each other and give Collins openings to break contain and run the football.
“When their pocket does break down we need to stay in coverage. If you come up too fast on him he’ll start dropping bombs on you. And because we will run guys in and out on the defensive front, we need to maintain intensity and focus.”
Collins has passed for 677 yards and 9 touchdowns, along with 273 rushing yards and 3 TDs. An Collins interception returned for a TD helped St. James edge Woodlawn 30-27 last week. The return of offensive line starters from early-season injuries should boost the Panthers.
Clayton Adams (30 catches, 349 yards, 3 TDs) and Jayveon Haynes (300 rushing yards, 2 TDs) are other offensive leaders for Woodlawn.
Zachary’s Kameron Thomas and Camren Stewart have combined for 481 rushing yards. Tylon Williams (17 catches, 245 yards, 3 TDs) is the top receiver. Williams and Woodlawn’s J’Marcus Sewell are big-play threats on special teams.
“We’ve been up and down … but I like where we are trending to even with that loss (last week),” Woodlawn’s Randall said. “We will see where we stand tomorrow.”