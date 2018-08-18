SHELBY, N.C. — Rain showers that began in the afternoon brought the American Legion World Series to a grinding halt Saturday night.
As a result, Gauthier Amedee (43-6) will meet Dubuque, Iowa, in its final pool-play game Sunday morning at Veterans Field/Keeter Stadium. Meridian, Idaho, had a 5-3 lead on Randolph, North Carolina, in the top of the sixth inning of the afternoon game when play was suspended. That game will resume at 9 a.m. with Gauthier Amedee-Dubuque to follow.
The Wombats (2-0) are unbeaten in pool play and are looking to advance to the semifinals that are still scheduled to begin Monday.