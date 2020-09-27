One team has a first-year head coach. The other is coming off its first LHSAA title game appearance since 1978.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Livonia are on different ends of the high school football spectrum. That simply adds to the preseason intrigue for Pointe Coupee Parish’s two football schools.
“I’m proud of how these kids worked all summer and responded,” CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. “We’ve had the Nick Carrieres, the Collin Grezaffis and other guys who were three and four-year starters for us.
“There are guys who have been waiting their turn. They proved that they are capable of filling roles during our scrimmage Friday. It’s exciting for me to see that next wave of kids plug into the system.”
The two schools illustrate how football fortunes can shift in a few years. In 2014, Livonia was the toast of Class 3A football. After winning a Class 3A LHSAA title, the Wildcats moved up to the Class 4A ranks, where it has been tougher to replicate that 3A success.
Meanwhile, Simoneaux’s Hornets had a breakout season a year ago. They won a District 5-1A title, finished 11-3 and were the Division IV select runner-up.
A 6-4 record and a second-place finish in District 6-4A last year were good things for Livonia in 2019. Head coach Josh LaBorde was hired over the summer and has installed a new offense and defense. It is the first head coaching job for LaBorde, an assistant at both West Feliciana and his alma mater, Port Allen.
“I have not been around them that long, but I love this group of kids,” LaBorde said. “I am excited for this senior class to have this season. That was not a sure thing because of the virus (novel coronavirus). There is a learning curve, but they are handling it well.”
LaBorde concedes he has a learning curve too. He was familiar with Livonia because the Wildcats play West Feliciana and Port Allen regularly. The fact that Livonia plays in an Acadiana-based district led by Breaux Bridge and Cecilia, has LaBorde doing some added prep work.
Kansas State commitment Matthew Langlois of CHSPC is the top returning player in Pointe Coupee. Langlois rushed for 1,343 yards, averaged 11.5 yards per carry, scored 26 touchdowns and had 174 total points for the Hornets.
A knee injury will sideline CHSPC quarterback Aiden Vosburg for six to eight weeks. Simoneaux said freshman Hayden Elliott stepped in and performed well in the Hornets’ scrimmage at Ascension Catholic. Lineman Andrew Bonaventure and Spencer Lacoste also are among the returning starters.
Quarterback Avery Walker, running back CJ Johnson and lineman Tae Harris are offensive players to watch for Livonia. Linebacker Delvonte Leonard and safety Ja’Ren DeRogers are back for LHS on defesnse.
“There are still things to work on,” LaBorde said. “Everybody is ready to play.”