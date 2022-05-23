Whenever a team runs the table and completes its season with a perfect record, accolades usually follow.
A season like no other comes across as a cliché. But for Zachary football coach David Brewerton, the statement rings true. And that's saying something for a coach who now has a fourth Class 5A championship ring.
The Broncos finished 15-0 and won their fourth LHSAA Class 5A title in seven years. Brewerton was selected as The Advocate’s 2022 Boys Coach of the Year. As he notes, more than just wins made the 2021 season special.
“This group of seniors and all the players really learned to enjoy this thing each and every day … every practice, every game,” Brewerton said. “That fact made it that much more enjoyable to be a coach. Being able to see what these kids were doing each day was awfully special.
“So, this is Year 23 for me in coaching. People say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s true for me. I had a great balance between our football team and my personal life as a husband and dad. Juggling it this year was easier. It was awesome.”
The Broncos’ perfect season also adds to Brewerton’s growing résumé. He now has a record of 93-16 at Zachary and an overall record of 149-43, which includes a runner-up finish in 2013 at Livonia.
Brewerton's reputation as a player’s coach also grows yearly, even as the names on the roster change. The legacy left by the 2021 team offers a special benchmark for the Zachary coach.
“Whenever I talk about this group, I always talk about the team aspect of things,” Brewerton said. “This is one of those teams that truly did it for each other and believed it was going to get it done the whole time.
“Every week, somebody would say '1-0,' and they knew each week they had to finish 1-0.”
Coach of the Year Finalist:
Marcus Dyer, Dutchtown Soccer
No one expected Dyer's Griffins to finish as the Division I runners-up. But they did in dramatic fashion. Dutchtown entered the playoffs as a No. 10 seed and advanced to a soccer title game for the first time in school history. The Griffins took down traditional powers Jesuit and St. Paul’s before finishing as the runners-up.
Coach of the Year Finalist:
Carlos Sample, Scotlandville Basketball
Sample’s Hornets won their eighth LHSAA title and exceeded a decade of dominance by making a 13th straight title-game appearance in the state’s top classification. What Scotlandville did to win its eighth title was truly impressive. The Hornets were 27-7, using a lineup loaded with new starters, and defeated John Curtis in the Division I final.