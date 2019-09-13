Central’s defense dominated in a 42-0 victory over host Broadmoor on Friday night.
Central (2-0) held Broadmoor (0-2) to two first downs and 13 yards of total offense. Central held Broadmoor’s rushing attack to 0 yards on 23 carries. Eleven Broadmoor runs went for negative yards.
Central’s offense was pretty good too. Central raced to a 35-0 halftime lead. Senior running back Isaiah Rankins rushed for three touchdowns and gained 151 yards on 18 carries. Starting quarterback Samuel Kenerson added 87 yards rushing on four carries before leaving with an injury. Central averaged 11.6 yards per rush, gaining 349 yards on 30 carries.
“Central jumped on us early and often,” Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We got outcoached and outplayed. We need 11 players working together. We’ve got to keep working.”
Central coach Sid Edwards praised his defense.
“Our defense played lights out,” Edwards said. “They really played hard and played well. Offensively we did some good things. We’re excited about our start to the season.”
The Wildcats scored on their first two possessions. Central drove 71 yards in two plays. Kenerson scored on a 63-yard run to put CHS up 7-0 one minute into the game.
Central’s Da’Veawn Armstead intercepted Broadmoor’s first play from scrimmage to set up a 23-yard, five-play drive. Rankins scored on a 4-yard run with 8:39 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Rankins had a big first half with 126 yards rushing on 15 carries with three scores. He scored on runs of 6 and 3 yards in the second quarter. Central completed just one pass in the first half. Armstead came down with a tipped ball and raced 47 yards for a score that put Central up 28-0 with 5:45 remaining in the half. Kenerson had the pass.
Central tried two onside kicks in the half, and Caleb Ward recovered one.
Central running backs coach Elliott Wilkins, who was Broadmoor’s coach last season, noticed that the way Broadmoor lined up for kickoffs allowed a chance for the onside kick to work.
“Elliott Wilkins really helped with the game plan, and he earned a game ball from us tonight,” Edwards said.
Broadmoor had just one first down and 25 yards of total offense in the half. Broadmoor’s Juan Banks had a first-quarter interception.
Broadmoor’s Darius Powell recovered a fumble to end Central’s initial drive in the third quarter, and Gervonte Taplin recovered a fumble late in the game. Broadmoor’s Jerimiah Jackson had a 55-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
With Kenerson hobbled and the next two backup quarterbacks injured, Central turned to running back Pierce Patterson to play quarterback for most of the second half. Patterson directed a six-play, 63-yard drive that he capped with a 6-yard scoring run with 1:00 remaining in the third quarter.
Central forced Broadmoor to punt seven times. Broadmoor’s first punt was blocked by Central’s Armstead. Central’s Medine soon lined up for a 29-yard field goal, but Broadmoor blocked it.