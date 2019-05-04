ZACHARY — The Zachary Broncos stormed back from an early deficit to defeat the West Monroe Rebels 11-5 on Saturday night, tying the best-of-three quarterfinal series in the Class 5A playoffs.
The third and deciding game was played late Saturday night. For coverage, visit theadvocate.com.
The game was hotly contested through first five innings, but the Rebels' bullpen woes turned into explosive offensive production from the Broncos lineup.
After struggling early, Zachary starting pitcher Zach Farr hit his stride in the fourth inning. He pounded the strike zone and struck out four of the last eight batters he faced.
Zachary coach Jacob Fisher credited Farr’s improved confidence to a defensive play that was ultimately scored as an error. In the fourth inning, Broncos shortstop Brady Hernandez blocked a blistering ground ball off the bat of UL commitment Carson Jones. Hernandez was shaken up by the play but insisted that he stay in the game.
“I think the biggest thing is that he started to trust the defense,” Fisher said. “We didn’t get an out recorded on that play with Hernandez, but it just showed that these dudes were ready to give it all — to leave it all on the field.”
The Broncos plated five runs in the sixth inning. Center fielder Jayden Williams tied the game at five runs with an RBI triple. The Broncos took the lead when Williams reached home on a throwing error by Rebel relief pitcher Case Roark.
Designated hitter Maverick McClure added two more runs with a line-drive double.
Farr pitched 5 ⅔ innings, allowing five runs. Senior left-hander Beau Lockhart, the expected Game 3 starter, relieved Farr.
Fisher praised his players’ ability to bounce back from a hard-fought loss Friday in the first game of the series. The Broncos committed five errors Friday, often in critical situations, but only committed two in their game-two win.
“That’s what it boils down to whenever you get into a three game series,” Fisher said. “Their guy versus our guy, their staff versus our staff. It’s going to come down to execution.”
The Broncos gave themselves some insurance in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer by Keilon Brown.
Sporadic rain throughout the day delayed the start of the second game of the series, which was originally scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Despite the late finish, both teams agreed to start the deciding game of the series at 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
The winner will face No. 1 seed Barbe next Saturday in the Class 5A semifinals in Sulphur.