Two Walker High standouts, Tiara Young and Jalen Cook, headline the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams.
Young, an LSU signee, was voted the MVP of the girls team, while Cook, a top junior, was picked as the boys MVP. Young led the Walker girls to the Class 5A semifinals, while Cook led the WHS boys to a 5A runner-up finish.
No other local players made either first team. Alexius Horne of 5A runner-up Denham Springs made the girls second team. Jordan Wright of Division III runner-up Dunham, Jahein Spencer of Class 3A champion Madison Prep and Jaron Davis of Division V champion Jehovah-Jireh made the boys second team.
Players whose coaches are members are the LHSBCA members are eligible to make the LHSBCA teams.
LHSCA All-Star games
The LHSCA All-Star boys and girls basketball games are set for Saturday at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City. The girls game is at 1 p.m. with the girls game to follow at 3 p.m.
Walker’s Young and Horne of Denham Springs are part of the girls East squad that also includes the University High duo of Alyssa Fisher and Kennedy Paul, along with McKinley’s Ciara Wren, Taylor Forbes of Holden and East Ascension’s Tristen Washington.
Former Christian Life coach Stephen Dale will coach the East boys squad that includes Dunham’s Wright, JCA’s Davis, Cole Forbes of Holden and Nicholas Caldwell of Dutchtown. Donaldsonville’s Everett Wilson is part of the boys West squad.
Job opening, open dates
East Ascension is accepting applications for a head boys basketball coach. Applicants must have a valid Louisiana teaching certificate and previous experience as a head coach.
Send resumes to EAHS Athletic Director Darnell Lee at darnell.lee@apsb.org or call (225) 391-6130.
• Southern Lab seeks varsity football opponents for Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Contact SLHS coach Darrell Asberry at (225) 771-3603.